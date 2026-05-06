Are Julia and Kamil From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland’ shows the different ways and manners in which love can manifest. In season 4, couples with their own expectations and ideas joined the experiment of finding their one true match, but they did not expect things to happen so quickly. Julia Marie and Kamil “Uno” Michal Osiak also met for the first time in the pods. They had not imagined what they would find with one another, but once they started talking, things became easy for them. In each other’s company, they were able to show their vulnerabilities and learn to cross one hurdle after another.

Julia and Kamil Had to Learn About Each Other’s Personalities Slowly

Julia Marie was one year old when her parents split up and her father did not remain a part of her life. She was raised primarily by her mother and she said that the only men who had not disappointed her were her brother and her grandfather. She had her guards up when she entered the pods, but her first conversation with Kamil “Uno” Michal Osiak changed things for her. She felt that she could easily talk to him and she shared about her life as well. They had a lot in common, as Kamil had also been very close to his grandfather and told her that his grandfather had been diagnosed with cancer. When Julia said that she would pray for him, Kamil got a little worried as he did not know what her relationship with religion was like.

The next time he spoke to her, he told her that he was not a devout Catholic and if that would get in the way, but she assured him that she did not mind what the person dealt with in their faith. When Kamil gave her chocolates, he honestly told her that he had given different chocolates to someone else, which made Julia close down and feel betrayed. Kamil, in a brief moment, admitted that he could end the experiment with her because he had made up his mind. It brought light to Julia’s face, and the next time they met, they were engaged. At their first meeting, Julia felt a little underwhelmed by his reaction, but during the honeymoon, they got used to each other’s personalities. While Julia had her questions about his energy with her, she was looking forward to the next part.

Julia and Kamil Could Still be Making Things Work With One Another

Julia and Kamil had a strong foundation from their personalities. While she showed a side of herself that was louder and more out there, Kamil showed the calm side of his personality. It really seemed like they complemented one another. The couple also had discussed important things like where they would live. With Kamil based out of Norway, Julia said that she did not have a problem with moving and it seemed like geographical reasons would not get in the way of their love. The couple has much more to go through, from living together to meeting each other’s families. They have not shared much about where they are in their relationship and are keeping things private for now. For now, one can only speculate and hope that they said yes to each other at the altar.

Julia is Practising as a Podiatrist and Kamil is an HR Professional

Julia is a podiatrist by profession, which means she specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions related to the feet and lower limbs. Her work involves everything from routine foot care to helping patients manage chronic issues like pain, injuries, or mobility concerns. Outside of her career, she is quite an adventure seeker and is often seen attending festivals and exploring new places. In 2019, she was at the Sunesie Festival and has traveled to many places since then. In 2026, she made a trip to Rome, Italy, and has continued to embrace new experiences and cultures wherever she goes.

Kamil works full-time as a Senior Customer Consultant and has built a steady career over the years. Since June 2019, he has been working as an HR Customer Support Specialist at Adecco in Stavanger, Norway, where he focuses on communication and customer support. Before that, from August 2016 to June 2019, he worked as a car detailer. At the same time, from October 2011 to June 2019, he also worked as a safety representative and postman at Posten Norge AS. It is evident that he also values his family a lot and gives them a special place in his life.

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