Are Malika and Krzysztof From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?

Since Malika L. has never been afraid to follow her heart, she left behind her affectionate family and a stable life in Kazakhstan for the dynamic, diverse Poland in 2015, in the name of love. She had no idea that her relationship would sadly crumble apart within a year, yet she chose to stay for her own personal growth before deciding she was ready to find her forever partner. She thus agreed to be part of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland,’ unaware she would actually end up building a deeply emotional and unwaveringly honest connection with Krzysztof Banaszek.

Malika L. and Krzysztof Banaszek Bonded Over the Idea of Stability

The moment Malika L. and Krzysztof Banaszek came across one another in the pods, there was a sense of understanding between them, as he wasn’t irked by her constant stream of questions. While many might have felt like they were being interviewed, he was intrigued because he understood this was her way of getting to know him, especially as she covered various topics. Whether it be past struggles, future expectations, familial relationships, or genetics, they discussed it all, making him realize she was not only serious about marriage but also very mature.

That’s part of why Krzysztof chose Malika over his other connection. He truly enjoyed Kinga’s company, but their never really having a real, serious conversation and her being at the top for several other guys eventually rubbed him the wrong way. He admitted his last relationship had ended owing to mental infidelity, so the former’s maturity, stability, and warmth made him feel safe in a way he had never experienced before. Therefore, despite both of their concerns about numerous little aspects as well as the fact that they were not yet in love, he got down on one knee, and she said yes! Their ensuing reveal was understandably a little awkward, but they both came out of it genuinely happy, with Malika even gushing she could see herself falling for him.

Malika and Krzysztof Are Likely No Longer Romantically Involved

Although Malika and Krzysztof’s Grecian getaway started out well, with her being honest about her standing and him openly awaiting more questions, things soon changed. She had previously asserted it takes her some time to fully open up, yet that sort of romantic distance, combined with her brutal candidness, gradually started affecting her partner. He craved more of an intimate connection and was hurt when she couldn’t see it or understand it when he tried to gently bring it up, which made him pull away even further. Her seeming demand for perfection and for things to be done only her way also didn’t help, resulting in further issues once they returned to the real world and started living together. Hence, from what we can tell, despite Malika and Krzysztof’s best efforts to make things work, they ultimately parted ways and have since made the conscious decision to maintain no/low contact. They don’t even follow one another on social media as of writing.

While Malika is an Internet Marketing Specialist, Krzysztof is a Proud Carpenter

Since it was in 2015 when Malika relocated from Kazakhstan to Poland, she also transferred from ALMA University to Wyższa Szkoła Biznesu – National Louis University. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration the ensuing year, following which she kick-started her career as a Customer Service Administrator at International Paper. She had previously completed a few internships and part-time jobs to garner experience, but it was in 2017 that she really found her calling as she joined Accenture Poland as a Google Ads Online Specialist.

Malika honed her skills there for over 5 years, being promoted to Google Ads Subject Matter Expert and Workflow Lead for the SME Team before leaving in July 2022 for Salestube. There, she served in the roles of Search Engine Marketing until November 2023, Senior SEM Specialist from December 2023 to December 2024, and Paid Search Hub Lead for a couple of specific projects until April 2025. Since then, she has proudly been working as a Freelance Internet Search Marketing Specialist.

We should mention that whenever Malika is not working, she likes to travel, spend quality time with friends, go to the gym, and dedicate herself to her passion for running. After all, apart from having a family of her own one day, the 29-year-old Kraków resident’s dream is to finish a half-marathon as well as explore the world as much as possible. In fact, over the past few years, she has been to Italy, Prague, Norway, Lisbon, Spain, Belgium, Cambodia, Istanbul, Thailand, Greece, France, the United States, and many more countries. Most recently, though, in 2025, she visited Dubai, Rome, Barcelona, and Paris.

As for Krzysztof, the 36-year-old professional Carpenter currently splits his time between Poland and Iceland, with the latter being where he makes a living constructing houses. His dream is to one day build a home from the ground up for his own little family because he wants to provide them with the best – he wants to build something lasting for/with them, both literally and figuratively. It’s imperative to note that he is also a travel enthusiast, which he documents on his social media through beautiful, scenic images. Whether it be different spots within Poland and Iceland itself or wondrous places like Spain and Abu Dhabi, he has loved exploring them all.

Read More: Are Marta and Damian From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?