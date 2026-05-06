Are Marta and Damian From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland’ gives a chance to people looking to get married to do so through an experiment. While the thrill of not seeing one’s chosen partner before an engagement is big, it is also a chance for many to reflect on their own biases and turn a corner. In season 4, Marta and Damian Gawron showed what a loving and respectable relationship looks like. They were both able to bring out the best in each other and took on the challenges they faced head-on.

Marta and Damian Shared the Most Vulnerable Parts of Their Lives With Each Other

At the beginning of the experiment, Marta said that she had always been the one who had chased other people in relationships. She wanted to find someone who would make her “his sun.” In the first meeting that she had with Damian Gawron, they spoke about their ideas and timeline to have kids right away. They had a lot of similarities, but Marta was still exploring her options. She had an ongoing connection with Kamil and MP and felt that all three offered something unique to her. She and Damian continued their conversation and found out that both of them had dogs. She felt comfortable enough with him to share that she had lost her mother and how she had carried the grief of it for years.

Damian was very receptive to her emotions, but as time went on, he also expressed his own anxiety. He said that while he understood her taking her time, it was also making him worried about facing rejection. Marta knew that she had to narrow down her options and finally decided that the safety she felt was with Damian and expressed that to him. They were both able to be completely honest and share even the deepest things about themselves, as Damian spoke about how his brother took his own life, and she told him about having an eating disorder that she dealt with. On their retreat with other couples, they had a great time. Even when small issues came up, they talked things through, feeling understood, supported, and hopeful about what the rest of their journey would look like.

Marta and Damian Are Most Likely in Love

Marta and Damian understood each other well, and their affection for each other was evident in the way they showed up for one another. Damian’s resolve in having no doubts about getting into the real world stood out, as he put aside his fears. His apprehension about family, friends, and other logistical factors stayed in the background, as he resolutely said that it was all just “noise.” Marta too said that she felt the safest and most cared for with him, and they had strong conviction in what the future of the experiment would look like for them. The two of them have not dropped any hints about where they are in their relationship and seem to be keeping things private for now.

Marta is Building a Profile as a Nail Stylist and Damian is Working as a Stand-up Artist

Marta has shared that she is a nail specialist and, other than that, she prefers to keep a low profile. She is not very publicly active and chooses to live her life more privately, away from constant attention. Damian, on the other hand, has been working in business analytics, building his professional career in that field. At the same time, he has a strong passion for the stage and performing. He is a stand-up comedian and has done shows in Warszawa, Poland, where he lives. He comes across as confident and candid on stage, and he continues to hone his skills through open mics and regular performances.

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