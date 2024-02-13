Saul Dibb to Direct This City is Ours Next

Saul Dibb is set to direct ‘This City is Ours’ next. The series is set to commence filming in Liverpool, England, in May. The show is a crime drama but the exact plot details are currently under wraps.

Dibb helmed BBC’s true crime drama ‘The Sixth Commandment,’ which revolves around the events following the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire. The filmmaker also directed the fact-based BBC drama ‘The Salisbury Poisonings,’ which chronicles the 2018 Novichok poisonings and decontamination crisis in Salisbury. Additionally, he helmed two episodes of ‘Dublin Murders,’ which delves into murder cases within the Dublin Murder Squad.

Dibb’s most recent feature is the World War I film ‘Journey’s End,’ which revolves around British officers who await their fate in Aisne. His portfolio also includes the TV Movie ‘NW,’ based on Zadie Smith’s novel, exploring the reconnection of friends in a London housing estate during a personal crisis. The filmmaker is best known for directing ‘Suite Française,’ a World War II film that features Michelle Williams and Margot Robbie. The period drama unfolds during the early years of the German occupation of France, exploring the romance between Lucile Angellier (Williams), a French villager, and Lieutenant Bruno von Falk (Matthias Schoenaerts), a German soldier.

Dibb’s popular works include ‘The Duchess,’ starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes. This film chronicles the life of 18th-century aristocrat Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, delving into her extravagant political and personal life. The director’s ‘Bullet Boy’ portrays a family facing challenges in crime-ridden Hackney, East London, with the eldest son’s involvement in gun crime affecting his younger brother. He also helmed three episodes of BBC’s romantic drama ‘The Line of Beauty.’

Liverpool, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the shooting of several renowned shows, including Netflix’s period drama ‘The Crown‘ and BBC’s crime drama ‘Peaky Blinders.’

Read More: Broken News, A Series About UK Phone Hacking Scandal, in the Works at ITVX