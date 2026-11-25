The fight to take over Middle-Earth proves trickier than imagined for Sauron in the third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ The eight-episode season builds towards the confrontation between the Elven and Numenorean armies and the growing power of Sauron. The final episode finally brings them face to face, and despite all the advantages Sauron has gained in the past seven episodes, it seems that it will be a fight of equals, to some extent. Shockingly, the battle comes to an end even before it can begin when Sauron walks forth alone and bends the knee in front of Pharazôn. It seems to be entirely against what he had been planning all this time, but his wicked smile at the end hints at more sinister plans. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD.

Pharazôn’s Hubris Lays the Foundation for Sauron’s New Plan

While the entire world, especially Elves, shivers at the thought of coming face to face with Sauron on the battlefield, Pharazôn doesn’t seem too concerned with the growing influence of the Dark Lord. One of the reasons behind this is that the Elves have already faced his prowess in battle when they stood against Morgoth. They have also witnessed the extent of Sauron’s manipulations, with ones like Celebrimbor and Galadriel having fallen to his machinations. Thus, it doesn’t hurt to be too cautious when preparing to fight such a devious enemy. Pharazôn, however, has never truly met Sauron, or anyone like him, in battle. Having become king about five years ago, he is at the top of the world.

He is already prejudiced against the Elves and sees them beneath himself. This is why he doesn’t bother to join their war, believing that if they fail to curb Sauron’s power, Numenor has all the resources to win or at least not be affected by any of it. He thinks the fight is between the Dark Lord and the Elves, and the Numenoreans have no purpose in getting in between and getting killed in the process. The only reason he agrees to help them is that they will broker peace with Miriel, which had been his major concern all along. When she agrees to marry him and curb the rebellion of the Faithful, he becomes even more confident in his ability to win.

With the entire force of Númenor and the Elves, he really believes that they can defeat Sauron. Of course, he is oblivious to the fear his men feel the night before. He doesn’t know that Elrond is the one who encouraged them without promising them a win without bloodshed. So, when his army stays intact with not even a single deserter before battle, Pharazôn takes it as yet another feather in his cap. To exert his dominance, he sends a letter to Sauron, mocking him and telling him that there can be only one king of men and that will be Numenor. By this time, Sauron has the One Ring. He has the armies of men and orcs. He doesn’t have anything to fear from Pharazôn, even if his army may have significantly dwindled. Still, instead of showing Pharazôn just how powerful he is, Sauron decides to bend the knee simply because he now knows how to control the man in front of him.

Pharazôn’s Ego Will Cause the Downfall of Numenor

While Sauron may be a master of the dark arts, he is a deceiver first and foremost. Since Season 1, we have seen his duplicity in play, deceiving one person after another to get what he wants. He is exceptional on the battlefield, but he prefers to worm his way into a person’s mind and break them from within rather than killing them on the battlefield. Why waste a perfectly good person who can make things easier for you by killing them? That’s the rule Sauron seems to live by. Even as the master of deception and subterfuge, some people can be seemingly immune to his charms. Usually, these are the self-aware, grounded ones who don’t need to be flattered. Pharazôn is not one of them.

He is egotistic, self-important, and clearly has a much higher opinion of himself than anyone would ever give him credit for. He desperately clings to power because, having wrenched it from someone else’s hands, he knows that it can be taken away from him too. All these qualities make him a perfect candidate for Sauron’s manipulations. When the Dark Lord reads his letter, he sees an opportunity to take things a step further. Why destroy Numenor and his forces on the battlefield? Instead, he could turn the king to his own purpose, which now extends beyond Middle-Earth. From J.R.R. Tolkein’s works, we know that Sauron eventually stages the downfall of Numenor.

He willingly comes to Numenor as a prisoner, but slowly rises in the ranks to become Pharazôn’s adviser. He caters to the king’s insecurities and paranoia, and pushes him to sail towards the Undying Lands in search of the immortality that has been bestowed upon the Elves. This journey is restricted for humans, and the higher powers overseeing the balance of the world react violently to Pharazôn’s attack. It all ends with Numenor’s destruction and doesn’t particularly bode well for Sauron either. He has to pay a terrible price for his transgression, but it is not a great price, as the Numenoreans have to pay for the audacity and hubris of their king.

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