The third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ comes to an end with a shocking turn of events in the war against Sauron. His success in creating the One Ring makes it look like he finally has the upper hand he needs to get what he wants. However, his enemies are not so easily defeated, particularly Gandalf, who not only won’t bend to the Dark Lord’s will but also intends to turn another wizard back to the light. This wizard, revealed to be Pallando the Blue, calls himself the Dark Wizard and rules the ruins of Rhûn. He seems to have easily bent to Sauron’s will. But in the end, he finds the courage to fight back, and that’s what costs him his life.

Pallando Remembers His True Purpose in the End

The man that we meet as the Dark Wizard in the first season is revealed to be one of the five Istari sent to save Middle-Earth from darkness. Pallando came here with his partner, Alatar, but instead of working with him to fight the dark forces, he turned against him and killed Alatar. This left him free to take over Rhûn, but his dark deeds had turned him away from the light, due to which his new kingdom turned into a deserted ruin on which nothing could grow again. His plans to rule the place without any intervention changed with Sauron’s arrival, and soon, he was forced to bend the knee. He knows he is not powerful enough to fight the Dark Lord and his minions. So, he decides to work with them, hoping that it would not only keep him alive but also bring him more power.

When Gandalf arrives to bring him back to the good side, Pallando tells him to bend the knee as well. He reasons that together they can gain entry to Sauron’s inner circle and temper his dark urges, keeping him in check. However, Gandalf is not ready to bow down to the dark, and against Sauron’s best attempts, he manages to stay true to himself. Meanwhile, Sauron offers one of the Nine Rings of Men to Pallando, offering him the position of the Witch-King. This is the power that Pallando had hoped to have when joining forces with Sauron. So, he doesn’t think twice before accepting it. However, before he can fall further into the temptation of the Ring, Gandalf manages to get it off his finger.

Gandalf calls to Pallando’s original purpose, reminding him that they weren’t really sent to defeat Sauron. They were sent to defeat the darkness, which will never be able to win as long as there is even a single person in whom they can inspire goodness. His fellow wizard’s words strike a chord with Pallando, and he decides to fight back. Before they can go after Sauron, they come face to face with the Nazgnagôl, Khamûl. He had been suspicious of the Dark Wizard since the beginning, and now he has the chance to prove he was right. The brutal battle ends with the two wizards pushing Sauron’s servant off the cliff. However, in an attempt to save Gandalf, Pallando ends up getting stabbed in the chest by Khamûl. Despite being a powerful wizard, this isn’t a wound he can easily heal from, and he dies in Gandalf’s arms.

Pallando’s Death Marks a Major Setback for Sauron

When Pallando took over Rhûn, he created a cult of his own. This included his faithful followers, some of whom we see chasing after Gandalf in Season 1 when his true identity hasn’t been revealed yet. When Khamûl arrives as Sauron’s emissary, Pallando’s followers don’t give up until their leader has accepted the alliance with the Dark Lord. It is because of Pallando that the armies of Rhûn march into battle for Sauron. So, when Pallando dies, they have no reason to stay with the Dark Lord. At the time of his death, Pallando has turned back to the light. His death leads to the release of a blue light that covers the sky of the entire Mordor.

When his followers see the light, they realize he is gone. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched for them to blame Sauron for their leader’s death. So, it doesn’t make sense for them to fight for the Dark Lord anymore. This is why they turn back and return to Rhûn, which is very bad news for Sauron, at least in his current situation. The support of Rhûn had formed a major chunk of his grand army. While he had control of the rings with the One Ring, he still needed foot soldiers to fight the war for him. With the armies of Rhûn by his side, he had all the manpower he needed.

Their numbers are so great that even the Numenoreans are scared to march into battle, knowing they will be grossly outnumbered. So, when Pallando’s followers leave, they level the playing field. Now, the armies of Sauron and his enemies are equally matched, which means victory won’t come so easily to the Dark Lord. Thus, even in death, Pallando has managed to weaken Sauron. While this doesn’t immediately grant victory to the Elves and the Numenoreans, it does give them some time to find a way to defeat Sauron more effectively. At the same time, it also leads the Dark Lord to get creative, which doesn’t bode well for anyone.

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