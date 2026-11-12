Who is Thrain? Who Plays Him in The Rings of Power?

Every character fights for their survival in the third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ Sauron’s armies are expanding and quickly taking over Middle-earth. The elves are the only ones holding the ground. They have some help from the dwarves of Khazad-dûm, but any hope of bringing them in as a major player in the battle dwindles when it turns out they have enough conflicts of their own. The arrival of a new character shakes things up. It not only threatens to change the course of history for the dwarves but also casts a pall upon their friendship with the elves. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Thrain Comes to Khazad-dûm With Sinister Intentions

For years, Khazad-dûm was ruled by Durin III. However, his tragic death in the Season 2 finale puts his second-born son, Durin IV, on the throne. In the fourth season, his firstborn, Thrain, returns to stake his claim on the kingdom. At first, he paints himself as someone completely loyal to his king and country, despite their differences. Just as his brother starts to let his guard down, he finds an opening that leads to a challenge to Durin IV’s rule. It also turns out that Thrain has history with Durin’s wife, Disa, which further fuels conflict. What makes Thrain even more dangerous is that he has already forged an alliance with Sauron.

On Sauron’s bidding, Thrain has come to Khazad-dûm looking for the rings Celebrimbor made for the dwarves. Once Sauron has them, it will be much easier to take over the dwarves. However, Durin has firsthand seen the effects of wearing that ring, which is why he doesn’t want it to fall into anyone’s hands. Thrain, however, is entirely focused on getting them because not only will it bring him favor with the Dark Lord, but it will also bring him unprecedented power should he get to wear one of those rings. It is already clear that he is ready to go to whatever lengths to get what he wants, even if it is at the cost of his brother’s life.

Eddie Marsan Brings More Chaos to Khazad-dûm as Thrain

Eddie Marsan plays Thrain in the third season of ‘The Rings of Power.’ The veteran actor is known for a wide variety of roles in films, TV shows and the theatre. He found his love for films by watching movies like ‘The Godfather’ with his father when he was young. However, while he took part in school plays, he didn’t always think of becoming an actor. He dropped out of school at 15 and started working as a painter’s apprentice. One night, when he and his friend were out dancing in a club, they were invited to work as extras in a dance scene for a film. This gave Marsan his first proper taste of acting. Following this, he joined the Mountview drama school.

For several years, he tried to break into acting while taking odd jobs to provide for himself. He also took on minor roles on stage and sometimes performed with his crew in pubs in London. In 1992, he was cast in a minor role on the TV show ‘The Piglet Files.’ Since then, he has appeared in ‘Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,’ ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Casualty,’ ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ and ‘EastEnders,’ to name a few. In films, he has worked with some of the most respected directors, like Steven Spielberg in ‘War Horse,’ Martin Scorsese in ‘Gangs of New York,’ Edgar Wright in ‘The World’s End,’ J.J. Abrams in ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ and Guy Ritchie in ‘Sherlock Holmes.’

Marsan was most recently seen in DC’s ‘Clayface’ as business manager Frank Fitzpatrick. While the prolific actor has taken on many roles over the years, he saw his addition to the ‘LoTR’ universe as somewhat inevitable. He revealed a surprising connection with the fictional world, stating that his wife, Janine, worked on Peter Jackson’s original ‘LoTR’ trilogy as a makeup artist. ‘She did the makeup for Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler. And in our old house, in the loft, we had around 2,000 pairs of Orlando Bloom’s ears,” he added. Over the years, many of his actor friends also joined the universe, including Peter Mullan. So, when the chance came to join the Prime Video series, he didn’t miss a beat and welcomed the new experience and its challenges.

Read More: Who is Celeborn? Who Plays Him in The Rings of Power?