7 Shows Like Heartstopper You Must See

Created by Alice Oseman, Netflix’s romantic series ‘Heartstopper’ mainly revolves around Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, whose friendship gradually grows into an adorable relationship. The enchanting teen show, chiefly set in Truham Boys School and Higgs Girls School, also depicts the intricate relationships of Charlie and Nick’s friends and acquaintances.

The British show explores several relevant themes like homophobia, transphobia, and bullying as Charlie, Nick, and their friends try to overcome the same. Astonished by the pleasantness of the series, we have compiled a list of recommendations to watch after binging Oseman’s creation. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Heartstopper’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-)

Inspired by the ‘High School Musical’ film series, Tim Federle’s musical show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ centers around a group of teenage students who attend East High School. The group members prepare for the theater production of ‘High School Musical: The Musical’ while forming admirable bonds with each other.

Like ‘Heartstopper,’ the Disney+ show offers a captivating same-sex romance between Seb and Carlos, popularly known as “Seblos.” The show also features Disney’s first LGBTQ+ love song. Like Charlie and Nick, the show highlights Seb and Carlos love for each other as well as their school experience.

6. Elite (2018-)

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, ‘Elite’ is a teen show with a twist. Each season of the show revolves around a crime that is connected to the students of Las Encinas. However, the Spanish drama isn’t all about crime. Similar to ‘Heartstopper,’ the series has a commendable LGBTQ+ representation among its major characters. Omar and Ander’s togetherness and Patrick and Iván’s companionship do resemble Charlie and Nick’s intricate relationship. Like Tara and Darcy, Rebeka and Mencía celebrate their relationship irrespective of the various challenges they face.

5. Skam (2015-2017)

Set in Hartvig Nissen School, ‘Skam’ is a Norwegian teen drama that follows the lives and relationships of the students studying in the institution. Created by Julie Andem, the series discusses several significant subjects concerning adolescence like sexual identity, same-sex relationships, and mental health. The show’s third season principally focuses on the loving bond between Isak Valtersen and Even Bech Næsheim. Like Nick, Isak also questions his feelings and sexuality before coming out to his best friend, Jonas. Whereas Even had a troubled life until he meets Isak, quite like Charlie in the Britsh series.

4. Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001–2015)

‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ is a teen show that centers around the students who attend the fictional Degrassi Community School. The fourth series in the ‘Degrassi’ franchise ran for an astounding 14 seasons from 2001 before concluding in 2015. The teen drama deals with several subjects ‘Heartstopper’ depicts, including transphobia, bullying, and LGBTQIA+ relationships, to name a few. The characters of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ include several individuals from the queer community, ensuring representation of numerous sexual identities. Marco, Adam, Alex, and Tristan, are some of the iconic queer characters in the show.

3. Young Royals (2021– )

Netflix’s Swedish teen show ‘Young Royals’ revolves around the engrossing relationship between Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and Simon Eriksson, who are both students of Hillerska Boarding School. The series progresses through the obstacles Wilhelm and Simon, face while nurturing their relationship.

Like Charlie and Nick, Wilhelm and Simon are forced to keep their relationship a secret, which paves the way for severe consequences that affect their bond. While Charlie and Nick face their school community’s homophobia, Wilhelm and Simon face the same within the Swedish Kingdom. Moreover, Felice in ‘Young Royals’ is guaranteed to remind you of Imogen in ‘Heartstopper.’

2. Sex Education (2019– )

Laurie Nunn’s ‘Sex Education’ is one of the quintessential Netflix teen shows. Set in Moordale Secondary School, the show chiefly follows Otis Milburn, who becomes an informal sex therapist for his schoolmates. Otis is often accompanied by his best friend Eric, an openly gay teenager who also attends Moordale. Some aspects of Eric and Adam‘s relationship are bound to remind you of Charlie and Nick.

On the other hand, one can clearly see parallels between Ola and Lily’s charming relationship and Tara and Darcy’s oneness in ‘Heartstopper.’

1. Love, Victor (2020–2022)

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor’ follows Victor, a student of Creekwood High School, who questions his sexuality. This may remind you of Nick from the British series. Through Victor and Benji’s experiences, Aptaker and Berger’s show offers another enthralling same-sex relationship, which also gets tested several times like Nick and Charlie’s. Moreover, like ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘Love, Victor’ explores the nuances of school-centered homophobia, which forces Victor to quit the basketball team.

