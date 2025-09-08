Savannah Chrisley’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Reality Star?

From a very early age, Savannah Faith Chrisley was deeply inspired by both her parents. She also had a rather entrepreneurial spirit like her father and gradually reached the point where she started several endeavors at once. So, how did she make her money, and what’s her current net worth? Let’s find out.

How Did Savannah Chrisley Earn Her Money?

Savannah was merely a teenager when she kick-started her career as a beauty pageant competitor, winning several local competitions before ultimately moving on to competing for state titles. It was in 2016 when she actually managed to secure the Miss Tennessee Teen USA title, shortly following which she placed in the Top 15 at Miss Teen USA. By this point, she was actually rather used to making public appearances and being recognized in public because she had been starring in her family’s reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ since 2014 (until it was canceled in 2023).

As if that’s not enough, Savannah was also a significant part of productions like ‘According to Chrisley’ (2017), ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ (2019), and ‘A Very Chrisley Christmas’ (2021). Her reality television experiences drove her to try new things too, so she even served as an actor in the television movie ‘Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens’ (2016) and the television series ‘Royal Pains’ (2016), along with featuring as a celebrity player in ‘Hollywood Game Night’ (2020). That’s when she decided to further expand her wings and step into the world of entrepreneurship too.

Savannah’s first venture was launching her own line of cosmetics, Sassy by Savannah, through which she hoped to inspire women to be bold, strong, and sassy all at once. Since then, she has actually grown her brand to include high-quality fragrances and skincare products too, which has really helped the company’s as well as her own personal brand’s market value. That’s because Sassy’s success is directly related to her investment of efforts, finances, and time in it, especially as she has managed to keep it at a steady pace while also dabbling in other endeavors.

Among these is Savannah’s real estate business. She is actually a proud member of the Greater Nashville Realtors and the owner of Chrisley & Co. She prides herself on her in-depth knowledge of the Nashville market, her extensive network of contacts, and her fierce negotiation skills to help her clients close on the best possible deal. Moreover, over the past few years, Savannah also launched her wellness brand GoodGirlRx in March 2025, as a one-stop shop for secure telehealth services by trusted and licensed professionals for a seamless experience. Moreover, she is the proud host of the ‘Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley’ podcast, an advocate for women in the business, and a public speaker.

Savannah Chrisley’s Net Worth

Considering the fact that Savannah has been actively pursuing her passions since she was a teenager, it goes without saying that she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself. Unfortunately, it’s unclear how much she made during her initial years in the pageant world, and even her Miss Tennessee Teen USA title win did not secure her a cash prize. The only thing the latter did was secure her entry to the national Miss Teen USA, along with benefits like free travel to the competition as well as professional styling. She thus seemingly made her money during this time via public appearances as well as her stint on ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ which initially earned the family $10,000 per episode.

As for Savannah’s stint as an actor and game show participant, including in The Masked Singer season 11 in 2024 and Celebrity Poker Tour in 2025, we believe she is walking away from each project with an early six-figure salary. It’s imperative to note that none of this reality star’s income for any year is publicly available, so it’s also difficult to calculate the same, especially once her businesses come into play. That’s because the overall revenue secured by GoodGirlRx or Sassy by Savannah is also not available, and neither are her earnings through her real estate brokerage and her podcast. We can only assume that, because of her reputation as a public figure and her successful run as an entrepreneur, she currently makes close to $2 million per year from these avenues.

These do not include Savannah’s direct income through social media, based on her significant following as well as her brand deals, sponsorship posts, and endorsements. With over 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 3.1 million followers on Instagram, she likely makes around $10,000 to $25,000 per sponsored post and possibly earns between around $1 million annually through brand partnerships and sponsored content. Therefore, with these estimates in mind, along with her likely assets, her investments, her returns, her role as an Executive Producer in The Chrisleys: Return to Reality, and her expenses, we estimate her net worth is close to $5 million.

