Say Nothing: Where is the FX Show Filmed?

Crafted by Josh Zetumer based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s 2018 nonfiction book of the same name, ‘Say Nothing’ transports us to 1970s Belfast during The Troubles. The show centers on Dolours and Marian Price, who join the IRA and conduct sabotaging operations in Belfast. They become increasingly devoted and eventually engage in robberies and violent bombing campaigns with Brendan Hughes and Gerry Adams. However, with the Belfast Project, their identities are revealed to the UK administration, and a severe crackdown ensues. The emotional turmoil and brutality featured in the FX period drama are made even more impactful by the faithful recreations of the Northern Ireland environments.

Say Nothing Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Say Nothing’ is primarily conducted in locations across England, including London, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Shepton Mallet. Shooting is also carried out on location in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Initially titled ‘Beaumont,’ the show began filming in May 2023 and wrapped up the first season after 136 days of shooting by December of the same year. Patrick Radden Keefe, who also served as an executive producer on the show, revealed that the team faced several challenges over the long and grueling shoot, not least of all the temperamental weather of the UK.

Liverpool, England

The cathedral city of Liverpool, with its well-preserved historical architecture, serves as a significant filming location for ‘Say Nothing,’ and stands in for parts of 1970s and ‘80s Belfast. Notably, City Road in Walton became the backdrop for one of the show’s bombing sequences in the debut season, selected for its alignment with West Belfast’s residential areas during the era. The production team created an intricately detailed set to depict the aftermath of the explosion. They used a large part of the street, spreading rubble over the road and positioning burnt-out vintage cars. Even the facades of the structures lining the street were substantially altered with timber frames, damage, prop signs, and an old telephone booth.

Sheffield, England

‘Say Nothing’ tapes some of the sequences set in residential neighborhood in Sheffield, a picturesque South Yorkshire city. In particular, the Park Hill flats complex stands in for the apartments of the central characters seen in the series. Located along South Street, the production team set up shop at the complex for the first season and notified the residents of possible disruption due to loud noises and people dressed in military uniforms carrying rubber weapons. Shooting was largely conducted in the dilapidated flats due for restoration in the boarded-up section of the estates.

Shepton Mallet, England

The production team also venture to the small town of Shepton Mallet in Somerset to shoot a key segment of the show. The prison that the IRA fighters are locked up in is actually the Shepton Mallet Prison, situated on Frithfield Lane. Considered to be the world’s oldest prison, it first began housing inmates in 1625 but was decommissioned in 2013 and has since become a tourist attraction. Guests are able to take part in activities such as guided tours, escape rooms, and paranormal investigations. The Shepton Mallet Prison becomes the perfect film set for a period show like ‘Say Nothing,’ mirroring the quintessential UK prison at the time. The production crew was spotted on its premises in early September 2023, taping sequences of a parade being carried out by actors in 1970s British police uniforms.

London, England

Home to world-renowned production facilities, London and its environs play a crucial role in bringing ‘Say Nothing’ to life. The city’s advanced studios and skilled film industry professionals contribute to the action sequences and detailed visual effects. Another explosion aftermath sequence of the show is filmed on Chancery Lane in front of the Maughan Library. While the FX show carried out plenty of filming on location, the use of visual effects is nearly unavoidable when creating a period backdrop using modern landscapes. Other period dramas shot in London include ‘Shogun,’ ‘Lee,’ and ‘The Great.’

Belfast, Northern Ireland

A splinter unit of the production is dispatched to Belfast, the capital and main port city of Northern Ireland. The team captures authentic historical backdrops, particularly in West Belfast. In an establishing shot, we can spot a rendering of St Peter’s Cathedral with its signature twin spires, surrounded by destruction in the streets. Situated on St Peters Square North, the Catholic cathedral church was opened in 1866 and is known for its dedicated restorations, which have kept the original charm of the structure and its interiors alive.

