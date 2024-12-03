Scaachi Koul: Where is the Reporter Now?

Peacock’s ‘Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story’ provides a detailed account of the life and career of Joe Francis, the founder of Girls Gone Wild. The docuseries is able to give viewers an insight into the opinions of the debaucherous kingpin thanks to Scaachi Koul, the reporter who interviewed him for nine hours at his beachfront property in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Scaachi Koul Currently Works as a Senior Writer at SLATE

In pursuit of a career in the media industry, Scaachi Koul attended the Ryerson School of Journalism while freelancing on the side. After her graduation in 2012, she served as a Managing Editor at Hazlitt from May 2013 to September 2015. During her stint at Hazlitt, she wrote the “Unf*ck Yourself” column, which was rebranded to “Scaach-22” in 2015. Meanwhile, Scaachi was also employed at Penguin Random House Canada, which published a collection of her essays titled ‘One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter’ in March 2017. As it explores deep subject matters, including race, family, and gender, the book became a bestseller in Canada within the first week of its publication.

Scaachi’s first book was also named one of Amazon’s Best Books of The Year (So Far) and elected as the Book of the Month for April 2017. Following the success of her book, she was proud to get acknowledged as one of the nominations for the 2018 Stephen Leacock Award for the best book of humor written in English by a Canadian writer. In September 2015, she began working at BuzzFeed as a Culture Writer and became the Senior Culture Writer after a few years. Throughout her career as a writer, she has also been involved in a couple of shows other than ‘Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story.’ For instance, she served as one of the reporters in BuzzFeed’s Netflix documentary series ‘Follow This’ and a consultant on ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.’

She has also written articles for some reputed publications, such as HuffPost Canada, The Thought Catalog, The New York Times, The New Yorker, the National Post, The Globe and Mail, FLARE, and more. Since April 2024, she has been serving as a senior writer for Slate. On the side, she co-hosts the Ambie Award-winning podcast ‘Scamfluencers’ with Sarah Hagi and a BBC production podcast titled ‘Where to be a Woman’ with Sophia Smith Galer. A member of Drunk Feminist Films, Scaachi also has her second book, ‘Sucker Punch,’ lined up to be published in March 2025.

Scaachi Koul Lives in New York With Her Family and is Optimistic About the Future

Although born to Indian parents on February 7, 1991, Scaachi Koul was brought up in a predominantly white neighborhood in Calgary, Alberta. From an early age, she was made to feel like an outsider in the community, often making her feel lonely and disconnected. As she grew up, Scaachi used these experiences to her advantage and made a career out of writing. Her adult life too has been nothing short of a rollercoaster with many ups and downs.

From what we can tell, the year 2023 took a lot out of Scaachi as she had to make some life-changing decisions for herself. Until 2023, she was married to her long-term partner and had been with him for about a decade or so. However, she decided to get divorced, something that even her therapist was in support of. Apart from getting her divorce finalized, she also went ahead with a surgery she had been avoiding for several years. For the betterment of her mental health, Scaachi stopped giving her energy to people who were negative for her. In the same year, she was also hit with the news of her mother getting cancer. However, she managed to battle the disease successfully and survive.

Following the good news, Scaachi was quick to express her gratitude to “Calgary’s oncologists and surgeons and nurses (nurses!!!!) for keeping her alive, and to Canada’s legal weed for making radiation an iota more bearable…” Besides sharing a healthy relationship with her mother, the reporter is pretty close with her father too. She doesn’t miss an opportunity to prank him and have a banter with him, something that she regularly shares on her social media. Another integral member of her family is her cat, Sylvia Plath, whom she adores to death. As of today, she reportedly resides in New York and regularly goes out with her friends, who are also an important aspect of her life.

