Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo’s ‘Scandalous!’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in June

Two ‘Euphoria‘ stars will head to the City of Angels for their next film! The filming of the Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson-led ‘Scandalous!’ will begin in Los Angeles, California, on June 30, 2025. The movie will mark the feature directorial debut of Colman Domingo. Matthew Fantaci wrote the screenplay.

The movie will explore the interracial love affair between the legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. (Jonsson) and Hollywood’s top box office draw, Kim Novak (Sweeney). Set against the backdrop of the Hollywood studio system, where star images are meticulously managed, the film reimagines them as a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, delving into the complexities of fame, love, and racial boundaries in an era of strict societal expectations.

Sweeney has been on a roll lately following her breakout performance as Cassie Howard in ‘Euphoria.’ She has appeared in films like ‘The Voyeurs’ as Pippa, ‘Reality’ as Reality Winner, and ‘Madame Web‘ as Julia Cornwall. She also starred in ‘Americana’ as Penny Jo Poplin and the sensational ‘Anyone But You’ as Bea. The actress appeared in Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’ as Margret Wittmer as well. Her upcoming projects include Paul Feig’s ‘The Housemaid,’ David Michôd’s untitled Christy Martin Biopic, and Michael Pearce’s ‘Echo Valley.’ Sweeney will also return to the third season of ‘Euphoria,’ which commenced production earlier this month.

Jonsson, a BAFTA Award nominee, gained recognition for his role as Dom in Hulu’s ‘Rye Lane.’ He has also appeared in ‘Deep State’ as Isaac Turner, ‘Industry’ as Gus Sackey, and ‘Murder Is Easy’ as Luke Fitzwilliam. His recent credits include ‘Alien: Romulus’ as Andy, ‘The Road Trip’ as Marcus, and ‘Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin’ as Frank Fisher.

In addition to being a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor, Domingo is a playwright and director. He has previously helmed three episodes of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ a spinoff of the legendary zombie series ‘The Walking Dead.’ Apart from this movie, he is also set to direct and star in an untitled Nat King Cole biopic. Domingo has gained immense recognition for playing Ali alongside Sweeney in ‘Euphoria.’ His recent credits as an actor extend to John Divine G Whitfield in ‘Sing Sing,’ Mister in ‘The Color Purple,’ and Muncie Daniels in ‘The Madness.’

