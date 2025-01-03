Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Begins Filming in the UK, Morocco, and Rome This Month

Christopher Nolan’s return to the director’s chair is imminent! The filming of his thirteenth feature, ‘The Odyssey,’ will start in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Rome, Italy, later this month. The highly anticipated follow-up to the Academy Award-winning ‘Oppenheimer‘ will be lensed using brand-new IMAX technology and can very well be the filmmaker’s most expensive film yet. The movie is an adaptation of Homer’s influential Greek epic of the same title, which is believed to be more than 2500 years old.

The details concerning the plot of Nolan’s movie have been kept under wraps, and it is not confirmed how faithful the filmmaker will be with his adaptation. Considering his track record, he is expected to bring an unexpected twist to the story that already features all the trademarks of his filmmaking, particularly the non-linearity of the narrative. The challenging task of bringing Homer’s work to the screen has been attempted by filmmakers all over the world, with the latest being ‘The Return,’ starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, which focuses on parts 13-24 of the poem. The entire epic is divided into 24 books, and it has not been revealed which ones will mainly feature in Nolan’s adaptation.

The epic poem narrates the tale of the King of Ithaca, Odysseus, who embarks on a decade-long journey back home following the Trojan War. On the way, he encounters mythical monsters and Greek gods, survives shipwrecks, and faces several other dangers. Meanwhile, his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus, try to keep the order of the kingdom in his absence. A string of suitors vies to be Penelope’s next husband, assuming that Odysseus is dead, and keeping them away becomes one of the major problems for the mother and son. The narrative of the legendary work takes another turn when Telemachus, too, sets out on a perilous journey to find his father.

Like any other Nolan film, ‘The Odyssey’ is stacked with a star-studded cast in yet undisclosed roles. Matt Damon, who also starred in ‘Oppenheimer,’ and Anne Hathaway reunite with the Oscar-winning director since the trio’s last collaboration in ‘Interstellar.’ Robert Pattinson will mark his second appearance in a Nolan production with the feature following his portrayal of a time-traveling spy in ‘Tenet.’ Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron have also been brought on board, with each actor in their first collaboration with the director. Apart from reuniting with Holland since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the project also brings Zendaya back with Pattinson, following their pair-up in Kristoffer Borgli’s upcoming movie ‘The Drama.’

Apart from writing and directing, a newly-knighted Nolan is also set to produce the film alongside Emma Thomas, his wife, who has produced nearly all of his films. Ludwig Göransson takes the reins of the music, having previously worked with Nolan on ‘Tenet’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ ‘The Odyssey’ is slated to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026, by Universal Pictures, marking the second collaboration between the director and the studio after their phenomenal success with ‘Oppenheimer.’

