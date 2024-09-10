Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Drama’ Begins Filming in the UK in October

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will travel across the Atlantic to shoot Kristoffer Borgli’s latest feature soon! The principal photography for ‘The Drama’ will start in the United Kingdom on October 21, 2024. Borgli also wrote the screenplay. The A24 project is backed by Ari Aster, Tyler Campellone, and Lars Knudsen as producers. The plot details for the film remain under wraps, with rumors suggesting that it is a romance following a couple’s journey leading up to an unexpected incident on their big day.

Zendaya helped ‘The Drama’ pick up momentum during development by showing a strong interest in starring in the film. The actress recently played a leading role in one of the year’s biggest films, ‘Dune: Part Two,’ followed by her electrifying performance as Tashi Donaldson at the center of a love triangle in ‘Challengers.’ She is expected to continue starring in the hit HBO show ‘Euphoria,’ which landed her the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The actress has also expressed that she will certainly return for the third movie in the ‘Dune’ film series, admiring Denis Villeneuve’s perfectionism.

Pattinson, a megastar known to break the mold, joined ‘The Drama’ shortly after Zendaya, likely seeing it as an opportunity to expand his acting repertoire under the surrealistic style of Borgli and Aster. Following his work in the ‘Twilight’ franchise, Pattinson starred in A24-distributed films such as ‘The Rover’ and ‘The Lighthouse.’ Having somewhat shed his romantic image from ‘Twilight,’ he divided the DC fandom by taking up the mantle of the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’ He will continue as the brooding Batman in a sequel set for a 2026 release. Pattinson will also appear in ‘Mickey 17,’ Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming dark sci-fi film expected for a January 2025 release.

Borgli is a Norway-born director whose appeal skyrocketed following the release of A24’s ‘Dream Scenario,’ an innovative and surreal film starring Nicolas Cage. Following the positive reception of the movie, A24 was eager to partner with the filmmaker once again for ‘The Drama,’ which may also feature underexplored themes, dark comedy, and unpredictable plotlines in his signature style. Borgli’s other credits include ‘Sick of Myself’ and ‘Drib.’ He will also helm HBO’s erotic thriller drama ‘Shards’ based on Bret Easton Ellis’ eponymous novel.

‘The Drama’ is joining a long lineup of notable romances and comedies shot in the UK. Some of these projects include Netflix’s ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Mother of the Bride,’ ‘One Day,’ ‘The End of the F***ing World,’ and Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane.’

