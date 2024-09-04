The Perfect Couple: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

The creation of Jenna Lamia, Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple,’ is based on the eponymous 2018 novel written by Elin Hilderbrand. The crime drama series follows a young woman named Amelia Sacks, who is about to get married to the man of her dreams. The groom happens to belong to one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families — the Winbury family. The wedding is the talk of the town, as everyone involved and uninvolved is looking forward to the event.

Since the groom’s family, especially his famous mystery-novelist mother, Greer Garrison Winbury, hosts the ceremony in their oceanside property, they put all their efforts and expenses into making it a lavish event, memorable to all the attendees and not just the bride and the groom. However, just a few hours before the much-anticipated wedding, a body is found in Nantucket Harbor, making all the guests in the event a suspect in the murder. Soon, an investigation ensues led by the Chief of Police, Dan Carter.

As he interviews everyone attending the celebration, including the bride, the groom, Greer Garrison Winbury, and one of his own family members, he learns that getting to the bottom of the case would not be easy. Led by the compelling performances from Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, the murder mystery show also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Billy Howle, and Ishaan Khattar. Since the story unfolds in Nantucket, with the waterfront estate playing the role of an additional character, queries related to the actual filming sites are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

The Perfect Couple Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Perfect Couple’ takes place across Massachusetts, primarily in Cape Cod. Additional portions are also shot in other areas of the state, including Nantucket and Boston. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the suspenseful series reportedly got underway in early April 2023 and continued for the next couple of months before getting wrapped up in June of the same year. During the later stages of the filming process, there was a disruption caused by some SAG-AFTRA pickets, but they managed to complete the shoot soon after that.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A major chunk of ‘The Perfect Couple’ is lensed across the Cape Cod peninsula located in the southeastern corner of Massachusetts. First and foremost, the production team takes over a waterfront property in the town of Chatham, which doubles as the luxurious estate of the wealthy Winbury family. As for the scenes involving the Nantucket Police Department, they are taped in and around Elwood’s Raw Bar at 309 Orleans Road in North Chatham, where the crew members built several sets to make the site stand in for the faux police department building.

The area of Eastward Point also serves as a prominent filming site as several beach scenes are recorded on Chatham Beach with the Chatham Lighthouse in the backdrop. During the shooting of the debut season, the cast and crew members of the Nicole Kidman starrer were also spotted recording key portions in and around Chatham Light Liquors at 303 Orleans Road in North Chatham and Chatham Tennis Club at 287 McNaughton Avenue West. Additional portions of the crime series are also filmed in the town of Harwich, which is a popular vacation spot.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Given the fact that ‘The Perfect Couple’ is primarily set in Nantucket, it is only natural for the production team to travel to the island and shoot several major sequences on location. In particular, reports suggest that the crew recorded some B-roll footage in Nantucket to be used in the show. Apart from the aerial and establishing shots of the town, they also set up camp in different streets, including Main Street near Mitchell’s Book Corner, Broad Street in front of The Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant, and around the Civil War monument on Upper Main Street. According to reports, the capital of Massachusetts — Boston — also hosted the production of the crime series.

