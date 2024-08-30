Tim Garrick to Direct ‘Is Someone There?’ Next

Tim Garrick’s hiatus from feature filmmaking has come to an end! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the director will helm ‘Is Someone There?’ next. The project’s filming will start in Slovenia on an undisclosed date. Garrick also wrote the screenplay. The plot revolves around renowned scientist Dr. Mark Simmons, whose birthday plans with his girlfriend are abruptly disrupted when an uninvited guest infiltrates their secluded home. The true struggle lies in confronting an adversary that remains hidden and unknown.

Garrick previously directed the short film version of ‘Is Someone There?’ starring Travis Van Winkle and Nikolett Barabas. His last feature was the 2014 movie ‘Behaving Badly,’ a rom-com starring Nat Wolff and Selena Gomez that follows teenager Rick Stevens as he navigates his crush on Nina Pennington. Together, they embark on a rock ‘n’ roll adventure while Nina contends with her overbearing boyfriend, Kevin. Garrick made his directorial debut with the short film ‘The Receipt,’ a fast-paced story about two lovers, Leni and Babe, who have only minutes to find a misplaced receipt that could change their lives forever.

Garrick’s upcoming projects include ‘Playing House,’ a film about two best friends who pretend to be engaged to take advantage of the benefits that come with it. In addition to his work as a director, he penned the TV movie ‘Jailbait,’ which tells the story of a popular high school senior who faces serious accusations of statutory rape involving a sophomore girl. The writer-director also scripted ‘Stranger Than Fiction,’ a drama that follows the lives of four friends after they attempt to cover up a murder.

Slovenia, celebrated for its picturesque landscapes, previously hosted the filming of projects such as Netflix’s ‘The Union‘ and Disney+’s ‘Moon Knight.’

