90 Day Fiancé Renewed For Season 11 at TLC

TLC will bring new real-life stories of crossing cultural boundaries and making lifelong commitments to the screen next year! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has renewed the reality dating series ‘90 Day Fiancé’ for its eleventh season.

The casting for the installment, which will premiere in 2025, has begun. The production department is seeking “genuine, engaging” individuals who are in a long-distance relationship with a person from another country, including those who have applied for a K1 visa to meet the respective love of their lives.

The tenth season introduced six new pairs of marriage hopefuls while catching up with the progress of another couple. Self-described “professional witch” and tarot reader Ashley tried to combat her Ecuadorian boyfriend’s controlling behavior. She performed kooky cleansing to get rid of bad energy, and the couple worked through substantial challenges. They ultimately walked down the aisle in a rainy beach wedding.

Jasmine and Gino had one of the most tumultuous runs of the installment, with impactful arguments, fiery tempers, and biting remarks. After a bachelor party at a strip club and accusations of cheating, the couple tied the knot by the end. Nikki and Igor became the only couple who seemed to break up in the season and not get together. There were several issues surrounding Igor’s unemployment, but the most dramatic moment came about when Nikki revealed that she was transgender and born male, causing the former to feel betrayed.

Clayton and Anali’s big day was nearly ruined by the former’s sister bringing a stripper to the bachelorette party, incensing her brother and leading to a huge fight between the couple. One of the youngest couples in the season, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra had their fair share of drama, with the latter finding out that he had been exchanging nudes with another woman. Despite their relationship seemingly hitting a roadblock with Sophie moving out, they celebrated their beach wedding by the end.

Sam and Citra’s tale was definitely one of love and infatuation, as the couple worked through religious barriers and a history of addiction and even managed to get the former’s father’s blessing. Nick and Devin’s relationship progressed relatively peacefully, with one of the main hiccups being the latter’s mom considering the Korean-born’s nickname for her daughter, Piggy, problematic. The situation was easily resolved as a misunderstanding, and the couple stayed happily married.

The eleventh season may see the return of any of these couples if significant shifts happen in their relationship. For the most part, we are likely to see fresh faces with long-distance partners uniting to see whether they can end up together for good. In recent months, TLC has also renewed ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ for season 4 and ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ for season 10.

