Nick and Devin: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Couple Still Married?

Given just how central the concept of marriage is to TLC’s ‘90-Day Fiancé,’ it is hardly a wonder that fans of the show remain deeply invested in how the on-screen relationships have been faring. The recently aired ceremony between Seungdo “Nick” Ham and Devin Hoofman in season 10 of the series has certainly piqued the interest of many, especially given the circumstances surrounding the relationship. As such, it is hardly a wonder that the world is eager to know if the couple is still with each other.

Nick and Devin’s 90-Day Fiancé Journey

Having met online via Tinder, Nick Ham and Devin Hoofman spent three amazing weeks in each other company in Australia, which made them sure that they were meant to marry each other. The former is a man of Asian descent who was living in Australia at the time, while the latter called Arkansas her home. Given their surety about getting married to each other, Nick wasted no time in applying for a K1 visa as the couple had decided that they would settle down in the USA.

However, Nick and Devin did have some challenges to overcome. First was the two-year delay that took place for Nick to get his K1 visa, during which time he and Devin maintained a long-distance relationship. Additionally, Nick’s decision to move across the Pacific Ocean worried his parents, who were unsure how they would be able to live and take care of themselves without their son. After a frank discussion between the three members of the Ham family, as well as Devin, Nick was ready to fly off and get married to his partner. The conversation in question happened during Devin’s trip to Korea.

That said, Nick also struggled to get along with Devin’s family at the very start. He certainly did not make a very good impression on the bride-to-be’s partner when it was revealed that he called Devin “piggy” as a term of endearment. Devin’s father also did not like how his daughter’s partner shared the stereotypes about Americans that he claimed were popular in his home country. However, Nick was able to salvage the situation during the one-on-one conversation with his future father-in-law by assuring him that he indeed loved Devin very much.

It did not take long for the much-awaited day to arrive when Nick and Devin would get married. Given that the wedding was happening in the USA, Nick had requested that he and his partner wear traditional Korean wedding attire, a demand that Devin was more than happy to fulfill. She had, in fact, gotten her dress specially imported, though the gold trimming on the initial dress had been something she was unsure about. Nevertheless, the alterations she had requested seemed to suit her style and made her look like a radiant bride as she walked down the aisle.

Nick and Devin are Still Together

Having gotten married on April 1, 2023, it does seem like Nick Ham and Devin Hoofman are still married. The couple had recently opened up about further details of their on-screen wedding, much to the joy of their fans. Additionally, they have been more than happy to shower each other with praise, indicating that they continue to retain much love and affection for each other. Even Devin’s father, who had initially seemed to be disapproving of her daughter’s partner, had changed his mind by the time that the wedding came about!

While neither Nick nor Devin seems to be very frequent social media users, they do seem excited about their on-screen debut and have been more than open to promoting the TLC show. The continued amicability between them seems like another great indicator of the fact that the two are still on good terms and are happily married. Given the problems that surrounded the couple at certain points in their relationship, a happy ending between them has certainly filled the audience with contentment.

