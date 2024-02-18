Are Gino and Jasmine From 90 Day Fiancé Still Married?

Given the popularity of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ franchise, it is hardly a wonder that the world has come to love its stars so much. The tenth season of the series certainly did not disappoint viewers when it comes to engaging storylines, with each couple’s journey having its own unique elements. Consider Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, whose time together on the show involved several complicated obstacles that made their journey to the altar a fascinating one. Given everything that the two have gone through, the world cannot help but wonder if their marriage is still going strong.

Gino and Jasmine’s Shaky Love Story on The Show

The first time the world met Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda was through season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ While Gino hails from Michigan, Jasmine is a Panaman beauty who first met Gino in 2019 via the internet. After their online relationship became stronger, Gino decided to travel to Panama in December 2020 to meet his partner at long last. To celebrate Christmas, Gino even took Jasmine to the San José in Panama, something that the latter could not help but appreciate.

However, the trip was soon interrupted when Jasmine was contacted by an ex of Gino’s who claimed that he had also been messaging her. Jasmine confronted Gino about it, and things spiraled further when the ex revealed that Gino had even sent her nude pictures of Jasmine. Though initially denying the accusations, Gino then claimed that he had only done it so as to rub into his ex’s face just how beautiful his new partner was. It only got worse when there were screenshots of Gino telling his ex that Jasmine did not like him mentioning any other woman, especially his exes.

Gino and Jasmine got into another argument when Jasmine expressed her disapproval over the fact that Gino used to be a sugar daddy. While the two were indeed able to move past this, Jasmine did express dissatisfaction with the fact that Gino’s ex-wife had kept his last name. Gino then returned to the US but returned five months later, and the details of this particular trip were covered in ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ season 6.

During Gino’s second trip to Panama, he and Jasmine discussed details about their future, with the topic of a future baby coming up. The couple ended up getting into another fight after Jasmine insisted that her partner should pay her rent until her K-1 visa was approved and she moved to the US. She claimed that Gino rarely did things that would make her feel like he cared for her as a partner, and this is why she wanted him to take some of the financial burden off her.

The ensuing argument saw Jasmine claiming that she had cheated on Gino with her ex only about a month ago, which infuriated Gino, and the couple parted ways. They reunited soon, with Jasmine confessing that she had not actually been physically intimate with her ex, Dane. However, she did think that Gino might always prioritize his family over her, and hence, they should break up. However, by the time ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 10 rolled around, Gino and Jasmine were back together, with the latter ready to move to Michigan.

As one might expect, the fights between Gino and Jasmine were far from over. When the former learned that his soon-to-be-wife had spent $10,000 on butt implants, having received money from her ex, Dane, Gino was infuriated. They also had a mini fight over the fact that Gino had had a secret bachelor party, which made Jasmine wonder if he might have cheated on her. The couple also discussed the topic of future children, with Jasmine confessing that she was concerned about becoming a mother to another neurodivergent child.

Gino and Jasmine Are Keeping Thinsg Under Wraps

Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda walked down the aisle and got married in a beautiful ceremony. While Jasmine deeply mourned the fact that many of her loved ones, especially her children, were not with her during such a special occasion, she did seem happy about marrying the man she had come to love. Following their wedding, the two even announced that they had decided to try for a baby in the near future.

As of writing, Gino and Jasmine have not shared any updates regarding their marriage. That said, many people have expressed concerns that the two might have separated for good. This theory especially became a strong one after Jasmine posted an Instagram story on Valentine’s Day 2024 that featured pictures of flowers with Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” song in the background. Given that the song in question literally contains the words “I can buy myself flowers,” many wondered if the reality TV star had bought them for herself and was subtly indicating that she was now single.

However, one can also not ignore the fact that both Gino and Jasmine continue to follow each other on Instagram. Their joint account on the social media app also continues to share regular pictures of them together, indicating a solid bond between the two. While Gino does not appear much on Jamsine’s feed, the latter is still a significant part of Gino’s own social media presence. As such, many remain unsure about just what the couple’s marital status might be.

