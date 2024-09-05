Mr. Bigstuff Renewed For Season 2 at Sky Comedy

Sky is not setting a limit to Glenn and Lee’s raucous escapades! Ryan Sampson’s ‘Mr. Bigstuff’ has secured the greenlight from Sky Comedy for a second season, with the production scheduled to begin in October 2024 in London and Essex in the United Kingdom. The show follows the shenanigans of two estranged brothers: perfectionist Glen and troubled, drug-addicted Lee.

In the first season of ‘Mr. Bigstuff,’ the story begins when Glen, a meticulous carpet salesman, has his orderly life upended by the unexpected return of his estranged brother, Lee. Lee’s arrival disrupts Glen’s quest for suburban perfection, affecting his work ambitions and causing tension with his fiancée, Kirsty. As the season progresses, Lee’s integration into suburban life creates more chaos. He starts conflicts with neighbors and pursues their father’s old friend, Steve. Meanwhile, Glen is pressured by Kirsty to use networking to secure a promotion, which is complicated by Lee’s antics.

Glen’s new role as acting manager at World of Carpets brings its own set of challenges, including friction with colleagues and Lee’s destructive behavior. Lee’s attempt at a fight club to help Glen ends badly, and Glen’s promotion faces setbacks. The tension heightens as Lee’s past catches up with him, leading to confrontations at Glen’s workplace and complications for Kirsty, whose own issues with shoplifting come to light. Lee’s attempts to escape his troubles are thwarted by Kirsty’s mother, Sue, making him reconsider his plans. In the final episode, Glen and Kirsty discover their wedding fund has been stolen and confront the dangers Lee has been hiding. They come face-to-face with Lee’s pursuers and learn that Lee’s situation is even more complicated than they realized.

In the second season of ‘Mr. Bigstuff,’ viewers can expect the drama to escalate as Glen and Lee’s tumultuous relationship continues to unravel. Glen, reeling from the consequences of Lee’s past actions, will face new challenges in his quest for suburban stability and career advancement. The tension between Glen and his fiancée, Kirsty, is likely to intensify, particularly as they deal with the fallout from Lee’s unresolved issues and the threat posed by his dangerous past. Lee’s attempts to escape his troubles will probably lead to further complications and confrontations, drawing in other characters like Ian and Aysha. Additionally, Kirsty’s ongoing struggles, including her shoplifting issues, may add further strain to the couple’s relationship.

For the upcoming second season of ‘Mr. Bigstuff,’ it is anticipated that most of the main cast members will return. Danny Dyer is more than expected to come back as Lee, with Ryan Sampson likely returning as Glen. Harriet Webb is also likely to return as Kirsty, while Adrian Scarborough is anticipated to continue his role as Ian. Fatiha El-Ghorri is expected to be back as Aysha, and Victoria Alcock is also likely to return as Sue.

The first season of the show was also filmed in London and Essex. ‘The Gentlemen‘ is another similarly chaotic narrative that employs London for its background whereas ‘The Crown‘ is a big name production that utilizes Essex for its backdrop.

Read More: Midsomer Murders Renewed For Season 25 at ITV