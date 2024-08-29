Midsomer Murders Renewed For Season 25 at ITV

ITV’s favorite murder mystery is here to stay! ‘Midsomer Murders’ has secured the green light for its silver jubilee edition. The filming is scheduled to begin in the United Kingdom in the spring of 2025. The show is developed by Anthony Horowitz and Douglas Watkinson, based on the works of Caroline Graham.

Season 24 of ‘Midsomer Murders‘ explores a series of intriguing mysteries set in the quaint village of Midsomer. The season begins with the death of a patriarch from a historic estate, leading to fierce family rivalries and subsequent murder when his son’s plan to sell the estate angers his siblings. Another episode follows the murder of an author whose book inspired a nationwide treasure hunt, prompting Barnaby and Winter to decipher cryptic clues to find the killer among avid treasure seekers. The season also features the murder of pet detective Frank Bailey, whose unpopular methods complicate the investigation. Finally, the purchase of the idyllic village of Goodman’s Land by a Texas oilman triggers a series of grisly murders, unraveling the village’s peaceful facade.

In Season 25 of ‘Midsomer Murders,’ expect a new array of intriguing mysteries that plunge deep into the secrets hidden within the village’s idyllic setting. As DCI John Barnaby and his team tackle fresh, complex cases, viewers will encounter a mix of suspenseful twists and compelling new characters, all while enjoying the familiar charm and dark undercurrents that define the series. The upcoming season aims to blend classic whodunnits with inventive new storylines, keeping fans engaged and guessing.

The upcoming cast for season 25 will likely include Neil Dudgeon returning as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix should return for his role as DS Jamie Winter. Fiona Dolman is expected to return as Sarah Barnaby, and Annette Badland is anticipated to be back as Fleur Perkins. Additionally, Aran Bell is set to appear as Warren Kaine, with Sonita Henry as Clodagh Kaine, Cora Kirk as Etta Derby, Pal Aron as Randall Salt, and Nina Wadia as Medora Salt. While these casting details are not yet confirmed, they are strongly anticipated. Given the show’s long-standing history and the milestone of its 25th season, viewers can anticipate appearances from some former cast members making a return.

The show continues its tradition of filming across diverse locations throughout the United Kingdom for the upcoming season. Similar to other ITV productions filmed in the United Kingdom, like ‘Vera’ and ‘The Tower,’ it will showcase a variety of British settings, adding to its rich, atmospheric storytelling.

