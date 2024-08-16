It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in October

The Gang will gather in the City of Angels soon! FX/FXX’s iconic sitcom ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘ is gearing up to shoot its seventeenth season in Los Angeles, California, in October. Creator Rob McElhenney will continue to lead the writers’ room with Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. The show proudly holds the title of the longest-running live-action sitcom in history.

The sixteenth season finale, ‘Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day,’ explores Dennis Reynolds’ ego and delusion. A routine doctor’s visit spirals into a day of escalating absurdity as Dennis attempts to conquer his high blood pressure through sheer willpower. Amid a series of unfortunate events involving rental cars, technology, and a confrontation with a corporate executive, Dennis’ mental state unravels, culminating in a surreal, violent fantasy. Ultimately, the episode reveals the entire ordeal as a symptom of his inflated self-image, showcasing his reliance on The Gang’s chaotic companionship to remain grounded in reality.

Expect more of the same chaos, yet somehow entirely different, when ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ returns with its seventeenth season. The Gang will undoubtedly be back at Paddy’s Pub, concocting new schemes and reveling in their own brand of absurdity. While the show’s episodic format ensures fresh storylines with each episode, viewers can anticipate the same sharp wit and satirical edge that has defined the series. Ultimately, the seventeenth installment promises more of the outrageous antics that have made the sitcom a cult classic.

“We love stretching the envelope. So this year, now that we’re on FX with Disney, we’re going to be able to really take [it to another level]. You haven’t seen anything yet. Seventeen’s going to be a mindblower!” Danny DeVito, who plays Frank Reynolds, told TV Insider.

The seventeenth season will feature the main cast members: Rob McElhenney as Mac, Charlie Day as Charlie, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, and Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds. Even though recurring characters change in every installment, the returnees are expected to include Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress and David Hornsby as Cricket. Considering the appearances of the McPoyles in the sixteenth season, Jimmi Simpson and Nate Mooney’s troublemakers are also anticipated.

The show’s previous seasons were mainly filmed in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The City of Angels has hosted the shooting of iconic projects such as ‘The Office‘ and ‘Modern Family.’

