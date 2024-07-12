The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Season 2 Starts Filming in London in September

The notorious Dick Turpin and the gang will start stealing again this fall! The filming of the recently announced sophomore season of Apple TV+’s period drama ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ will start in London, England, in September. Claire Downes, Stuart Lane, and Ian Jarvis, who created the comedy show, continue to lead the writers, with Ben Palmer returning as a director.

The six-episode first season offers a satirical take on the real-life tales of Dick Turpin, an infamous English highwayman. With aspirations to become England’s greatest highwayman, Dick is being pursued by thief-taker Jonathan Wilde and the secretive criminal organization, The Syndicate. The final episode concludes with Dick imprisoned and sentenced to death after a duel with another highwayman, Tommy Silversides. His former associates and the Essex Gang members Honesty, Nell, and Moose discover Tommy’s true identity as the fraudulent actor Albert Crumb and help Dick to get out of prison. Although he escapes, Dick has to face off against Tommy in another duel, this time refereed by Lady Helen Gwinear, which the highwayman manages to win.

The second season may revolve around Dick’s rivalry with Jonathan Wilde after the latter gets trapped in the same prison he broke into rescue the former. New subplots are expected to be introduced, with a focus on the enmity between Dick and Lady Helen, who is expected to continue employing dirty schemes to kill him. The developments in the lives of Moose, Honesty, and particularly Nell, who stands up against her mother to save Dick’s life, will most likely alter group dynamics and influence Dick’s decisions. The highwayman’s interactions with his father, John Turpin, may incorporate elements of humor into the Essex Gang’s adventures.

Noel Fielding is all but confirmed to return as Dick Turpin. The actor is widely known for his surrealist comedy in shows like ‘The IT Crowd,’ in which he appears as Richmond, and ‘Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy.’ His recent roles include more satirical takes on historical figures, such as Thomas Morley in ‘Upstart Crow’ and Alice Cooper in ‘Urban Myths.’

Other cast members who are expected to join Fielding in the second season are Duayne Boachie as Honesty Barebone, Ellie White as Eleanor “Nell” Brazier, Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck, Mark Heap as John Turpin, Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wilde, and Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear.

London is a city renowned for its Roman architecture and appealing outskirts that complement the 18th-century backdrop of ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.’ Recent popular projects shot in and around the English capital city include ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ ‘The Acolyte,’ and ‘Supacell.’

