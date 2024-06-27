Where Was A Quiet Place Day One Filmed?

A prequel to the John Krasinski-Emily Blunt post-apocalyptic film series, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ highlights the early stages of the planet’s invasion by ravenous alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the horror thriller stars Lupita Nyong’o as Samira, a woman who witnesses the beginning of the apocalypse that puts her life on the line. Pairing up with Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira fights for survival the only way she can — staying quiet — to evade the sightless extraterrestrial monsters. The movie blends jump scares with epic showdowns between humankind and extraterrestrial forces, turning ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ into a visual feast that prompts viewers to wonder where and how such sequences were captured on film.

A Quiet Place: Day One Filming Locations

The events in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ take place in New York City, thus silencing one of the world’s loudest places. Though the urban heart of New York City, Manhattan, plays a central role in the movie’s setting, the primary location of filming was, in fact, London. Principal photography took place here from February 6 to April 11, 2023. The East Coast City also delivers several exterior shots of its iconic skyline to emphasize the drastic consequences of the invasion. Tat Scola, known for his work on ‘Pig,’ served as the director of photography. By integrating these two diverse locations, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ effectively juxtaposes the serenity of pre-invasion life with the chaos that ensues.

London, England

Most primary shots were recorded in and around London, which was disguised to double New York City. Located northwest of central London, the town of Watford in Hertfordshire County served as a crucial filming location for the movie. Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, in particular, was instrumental in the production of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’ The studio’s extensive backlot allowed the production team to construct intricate sets that depicted various parts of New York City.

Several stages and the backlot of the studio were utilized to recreate four NYC blocks, each two stories high. These included a set of Chinatown that was used extensively to capture events before and after the aliens crashed into the city. Similarly, the set for Manhattan, the most urbanized borough in the metropolitan area, was carefully constructed to feature advanced and challenging sequences that feature the overblown destruction caused by the extraterrestrials, aided by greenscreens that were later enhanced digitally.

The controlled environment enabled the crew to execute complex action sequences involving explosions and stunts precisely and safely. Production designer Simon Bowles used 3D models through SketchUp to allow the director and cinematographer to test multiple angles before the action. Among other prominent projects shot at Warner’s UK-based studio during the same time as ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ are HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ and ‘Wonka.’ Besides the spacious studio, several central locations within the city area hosted filming, such as Charing Cross, where the subway sequence was captured.

New York City, New York

The filming of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ marked the franchise’s return to New York, where the first two installments were shot, though those films opted for a rural setting. The second unit captured the towering skyscrapers, New York Harbor, and bustling streets to bring authenticity to the narrative. One major site witnessing the movie’s horror is the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway near Times Square. The film’s portrayal of Manhattan’s transformation from a thriving metropolis to a silent battleground highlights the stark contrast between everyday life and the extraordinary circumstances of the invasion.

In an official featurette shared on YouTube, actors Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff, who plays Reuben, further point out the extra elements of challenge and fear the story gained by placing it in a city known for never being quiet no matter the circumstances. The battle to silence the local community, shatter their skepticism, and figure out the rules of survival created a sense of urgency and an ominous atmosphere that justified the choice to shoot in New York City.

In addition to practical camera work, the production crew benefitted from meticulous planning and adequate use of advanced technology to give the real footage such a haunting appearance, turning the horror adventure into an immersive cinematic experience that pulls the ‘A Quiet Place’ franchise out in an open world.

