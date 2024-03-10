‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin‘ is a British historical comedy series featuring Noel Fielding as the eponymous character. Created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart, the show follows Dick Turpin, a reluctant leader of a band of rogues, as he embarks on a series of outrageous escapades while evading the clutches of the corrupt lawman Jonathan Wilde. Alongside Fielding, the cast includes Marc Wootton and Ellie White, adding to the hilarity and mischief of Turpin’s misadventures. Through its blend of humor and historical satire, the series offers a whimsical take on the legendary highwayman’s exploits. If you crave more narratives that revolve around humor, satire, and whimsical reinterpretation of historical events, here are 8 shows like ‘The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin‘ that deserve your attention.

8. Snatch (2017-2018)

Created by Alex De Rakoff, ‘Snatch’ is a crime-comedy TV series inspired by the 2000 film of the same name. The plot follows a group of small-time hustlers, led by Albert Hill (Luke Pasqualino), who accidentally find themselves in possession of a truckload of stolen gold. The cast ensemble features Rupert Grint, Lucien Laviscount, and Phoebe Dynevor, infusing the narrative with added hilarity. Similar to ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,’ ‘Snatch’ weaves humor into criminal escapades, providing a blend of wit and mischief. Both shows showcase charismatic characters navigating unexpected situations, turning ordinary circumstances into hilariously unpredictable adventures.

7. Our Flag Means Death (2022-2023)

‘Our Flag Means Death‘ and ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ share a penchant for unconventional narratives and comedic escapades. Created by David Jenkins, the series introduces the eccentric and hilarious tale of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy aristocrat who forsakes his privileged life to become a pirate. The show navigates Stede’s misadventures alongside the infamous pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Much like the historical whimsy of ‘Dick Turpin,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death’ offers a comedic twist on the pirate genre, delivering a unique blend of historical absurdities, humor, and unexpected camaraderie on the high seas.

6. Harlots (2017-2019)

‘Harlots,’ crafted by Moira Buffini and Alison Newman, immerses viewers in the 18th-century tapestry of London’s brothels, echoing the societal intricacies explored in ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.’ Samantha Morton leads the ensemble cast, adding gravity to the tale of Margaret Wells and her daughters. Both shows share an 18th-century backdrop and a thematic emphasis on rivalries, yet their approaches diverge – while ‘Dick Turpin’ infuses historical settings with humor, ‘Harlots’ jumps into the dramatic intricacies of the city’s sex trade, intertwining familial bonds, societal commentary, and fierce competition in its narrative fabric.

5. The Tudors (2007–2010)

‘The Tudors,’ a historical drama created by Michael Hirst, immerses viewers in the grandeur and political intrigue of the Tudor dynasty. Jonathan Rhys Meyers portrays King Henry VIII, capturing the monarch’s tumultuous reign, marriages, and the shaping of England’s destiny. The ensemble cast includes notable performances by Natalie Dormer, Joss Stone, and Henry Cavill, injecting ingenuity into the narrative. In contrast to ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,’ ‘The Tudors’ leans into historical accuracy, chronicling real events with a dramatic flair. However, both series share an exploration of power dynamics and complex characters, using historical backdrops to weave captivating tales of intrigue and ambition.

4. The Great (2020-2023)

‘The Great,’ an irreverent historical comedy-drama created by Tony McNamara, provides a satirical take on the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning). The series blends historical events with dark humor, exploring Catherine’s journey from naïve bride to powerful ruler. Nicholas Hoult delivers a memorable performance as Peter III of Russia, Catherine’s eccentric and often absurd husband. Unlike ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,’ which invents tales in a historical context, ‘The Great’ uses a comedic lens to reinterpret real events. Both series, however, share a penchant for injecting humor into historical narratives, offering audiences an entertaining and unconventional look at the past.

3. Blackadder (1982-1983)

‘Blackadder,’ created by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson, offers a satirical journey through various historical periods, mirroring the unconventional humor found in ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.’ Rowan Atkinson’s portrayal of different incarnations of the cunning Edmund Blackadder showcases his comedic brilliance. Both series share a penchant for historical settings, clever wit, and character-driven humor, albeit with distinct focuses – ‘Dick Turpin’ humorously reimagines a notorious highwayman’s escapades, while ‘Blackadder’ employs satire to lampoon different eras. Together, these shows underscore the versatility of humor in historical storytelling, making audiences laugh while navigating unconventional narratives.

2. Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969-1974)

‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus,’ a revolutionary sketch comedy created by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin, embraces absurdity and irreverence, sharing a whimsical spirit with ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.’ The iconic Python troupe, featuring the comedic brilliance of Chapman, Cleese, Gilliam, Idle, Jones, and Palin, delivers surreal sketches that echo the historical whimsy found in ‘Dick Turpin.’ While ‘Dick Turpin’ utilizes historical settings for comedic exploits, ‘Monty Python’ transcends time with its unique blend of satire, absurdity, and social commentary, forging a timeless legacy of unconventional and uproarious humor.

1. Dick Turpin (1979–1982)

‘Dick Turpin,’ a British TV series, parallels the whimsical and comedic essence of ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.’ While the latter concocts fictional escapades in a historical context, the former takes a more traditional approach to the legendary highwayman’s tales. Created by Richard Carpenter, Paul Knight and Sydney Cole, ‘Dick Turpin’ offers a lighthearted portrayal of the infamous figure, with Richard O’Sullivan in the titular role. The series navigates Turpin’s exploits and encounters, infusing humor into the historical setting. Both shows share a common thread in presenting entertaining narratives with a humorous touch, exploring the unexpected adventures of an iconic character in distinctive ways.

Read More: The True Story of The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Explained