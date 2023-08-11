ITV’s The Tower Season 3 Confirmed, Has Begun Filming in Liverpool and Manchester

ITV has renewed the police procedural drama ‘The Tower’ for a third season and the filming of the same has officially begun in Liverpool and Manchester, two Northern England cities. The development comes even before the premiere of the second season, which is scheduled to air this month. Based on Kate London’s ‘Metropolitan’ book series, ‘The Tower’ follows DS Sarah Collins and PC Lizzie Adama, who investigate some mysterious deaths in London. The third season of the British show is based on ‘Gallowstree Lane,’ the third novel in the book series.

Liverpool and Manchester serve as the principal locations of previous seasons of the series, along with other towns in northwest England, including Runcorn, Warrington, and Knutsford. Liverpool has earlier served as a filming location for FX’s ‘Say Nothing,’ Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders,’ as well as the films ‘The Batman,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,’ ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ and ‘Creed.’ As for Manchester, the city has hosted the production of BBC’s ‘Sherwood’ and ‘World on Fire,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Darkest Hour,’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes.’

In ‘The Tower’ season 3, Gemma Whelan is all set to reprise her role as DS Sarah Collins. The actress is also known for playing Yara Greyjoy in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Geraldine in ‘Killing Eve,’ Marian Lister in ‘Gentleman Jack,’ and Ann Eaton in ‘White House Farm.’ Whelan will be accompanied by Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, who is known for her roles in ‘A Town Called Malice,’ ‘Escape the Field,’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’

Jimmy Akingbola and Emmett J. Scanlan are also reprising their roles as DC Steve Bradshaw and DI Kieran Shaw respectively. ‘The Tower’ season 3 comprises four episodes and the same is produced by Mammoth Screen and Windhover Films in association with ITV Studios. The show is written by Patrick Harbinson, who also serves as an executive producer along with Damien Timmer and Charlotte Webber.

Announcing the renewal of the show for a third season, Harbinson said, “We’re delighted to be filming a third series of The Tower. Damien and I are very grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for the early commission. Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles. Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet.”

The debut season of ‘The Tower,’ which premiered in 2021, follows the death of a veteran Metropolitan Police officer and a young Libyan girl as they fall from a London tower block. Meanwhile, the witness of the event, Lizzie Adama, goes missing. DS Sarah Collins is then tasked with investigating the deaths on the tower and the disappearance of Adama. The second season, titled ‘The Tower II: Death Message’ premieres on ITV on August 18, 2023.

Read More: Best British Crime Dramas