Sherwood Season 2 Has Begun Filming in England

The second season of BBC’s crime drama show ‘Sherwood’ has begun filming in England. The British series revolves around two startling murders that shook a mining village in Nottinghamshire. The sophomore round, set in the present day, “introduces two new families entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting local government and influential business leaders, to save the community from the prospect of a proposed new mine for the area,” the logline reads.

Several regions in England have been hosting the production of the second season for filming. County Hall at West Bridgford, the headquarters of the Nottinghamshire County Council, serves as an integral location. Nottingham Castle, a Stuart Restoration-era ducal mansion in Nottingham, is another significant filming site. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ Tom Hardy-starrer ‘Bronson,’ and Andrew Haigh’s acclaimed film ‘Weekend’ are some of the popular projects filmed in Nottinghamshire.

Greater Manchester, a ceremonial county in North West England, serves as an important filming location as well. The members of the production crew were spotted around Elliott Street in Tyldesley earlier this summer and Victoria Mill in Atherton last week. ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘Red Rose,’ ‘Devs,’ etc. are some of the famed productions filmed in the county.

David Morrissey (‘The Walking Dead’) and Lesley Manville (‘Phantom Thread’) return to the second season as DCS Ian St Clair and Julie Jackson respectively. The returning cast members also include Lorraine Ashbourne (‘Alma’s Not Normal’), Philip Jackson (‘Poirot’), Perry Fitzpatrick (‘Line of Duty’), Bill Jones (‘The Village’), and Adam Hugill (‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’).

In addition to the returning performers, a large group of new artists has joined the series for the second season. The new cast members include David Harewood (‘Supergirl’), Robert Lindsay (‘My Family’), Monica Dolan (‘Empire of Light’), Sharlene Whyte (‘Small Axe’), Stephen Dillane (‘Outlaw King’), Ria Zmitrowicz (‘The Power’), Aisling Loftus (‘Homebound’), and Robert Emms (‘Atlantis’). Michael Balogun (‘Top Boy’), Christine Bottomley (‘Hush’), Oliver Huntingdon (‘The End of the F***ing World’), Jorden Myrie (‘The Strays’), Conor Deane (‘All Creatures Great and Small’), and Bethany Asher (‘The Dumping Ground’) are also part of the sophomore round’s cast.

James Graham, who created the series and penned the first season, wrote the second installment as well. One of the eminent playwrights of his generation, Graham also wrote an episode of ‘The Crown,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Brexit: The Uncivil War,’ ITV’s ‘Quiz,’ ‘X+Y,’ ‘Coalition,’ etc. Three-time BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard replaced Lewis Arnold, the director of the first season, to direct the second round. Barnard is critically acclaimed for directing ‘Ali & Ava,’ ‘The Selfish Giant,’ and ‘The Arbor.’ Her recent credits include Tom Hiddleston-starrer ‘The Essex Serpent,’ ‘Dark River,’ etc.

