Dr. Pimple Popper Renewed For Season 10 at TLC

Dr. Sandra Lee will return to TLC to pop more pimples! The Cinemaholic has learned that the network has renewed the reality medical series ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ for its tenth season. Casting for the upcoming installment is currently underway to find patients with dermatological concerns such as a growth or abscess, severe acne, blackheads, keloids, rhinophyma, lipoma, milia, and cysts. People with any other skin condition can also try to be a part of the upcoming episodes.

In the ninth season, Dr. Lee and her assistants dealt with several rare dermatological cases to treat patients and change their lives for the better. Among those introduced first, Kenny had an innate condition that left him with hundreds of bumps all over his body, while Ebonee had hers on her eyes, which made sunglasses a necessity for her. In the nineteenth episode, Don’s psoriasis challenged the team with bumps on his spine, while Sara’s case shocked them with an extra set of breasts and nipples.

In the finale, the clinic faced various issues that represent the ninth installment aptly. The first case was that of Nhan, whose extreme birthmark covered most of his face. The team then solved the issue of Debbie’s shoulder lump, which she worried was prematurely aging her. Finally, Dr. Lee removed the bumps poking out from Justin’s scalp, allowing him to wear his man bun with confidence.

TLC has also renewed ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ for its fourth season. The show follows extreme cases of women having to deal with their overbearing, manipulative, and/or downright abusive mother-in-laws. In the third installment, a diverse set of couples broke up because of various issues relating to the men and their mothers, but some survived to fight another day. The fourth season of the show is in the casting stage and will probably follow up with some of the couples from the previous installments while introducing us to new tussling trios.

The latest season of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ will very likely transport us to the clinic, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, in Upland, California. A city in San Bernardino County framed by the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland boasts serene natural vistas and suburban charm. As part of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, it is very well connected for patients to arrive from all over the country. Other reality TV shows filmed within the city include ‘Hoarders,’ ‘Dangerman: The Incredible Mr. Goodwin,’ and ‘Storage Wars.’

