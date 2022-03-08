Where is Storage Wars Filmed?

Starring popular reality television stars like Dave Hester, Darrell Sheets, Brandon Sheets, Jarrod Schulz, and Brandi Passante, ‘Storage Wars‘ is a reality competition series. The show follows auctioneers who bid for the contents of different storage lockers just after 5 minutes of inspection. The winning bidders then take expert opinion for the appraisal of the content that they end up with, which eventually determines their profit/loss.

The tense and high-stakes inspections of the storage lockers and the following drama are filmed in facilities spread over different urban locations. In case you are intrigued to learn more about them, then allow us to be your guide.

Storage Wars Filming Locations

‘Storage Wars’ is filmed in different cities, most of which are primarily located in California. The southern region of the state has served as the central shooting location for the show, where Los Angeles has hosted most of the production. Filming is also done in several other places, so let’s learn more about the specific shooting locations of the series without wasting any more time.

Los Angeles, California

The principal photography of most installments of the series took place in Los Angeles. As the center of the television and film industry, the South Californian city is naturally a key shooting destination in the region for producers. In addition, the ease-of-availability of an experienced crew and production services coupled with good overall weather are just some of the countless reasons that hundreds of film and television shows have been shot in the City of Angeles in the last few decades. Twins Pleating & Stitching, Inc., situated at 3659 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, hosted the production of one of the episodes of the reality competition series. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos posted by Darrell Sheets on Instagram that capture a typical filming day on the set of ‘Storage Wars.’

Orange County, California

As mentioned earlier, Southern California has hosted the production of the majority of the show’s episodes, and Orange County is one of many places there that served as a filming location. Located just an hour away from the City of Angeles (the primary shooting destination), the densely populated area is home to over 3 million people and has a higher GDP than several smaller European countries. Interestingly, Orange County also has a flourishing filming industry, and it has served as the filming location for movies like ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Poltergeist,’ ‘Rain Man,’ and ‘That Thing You Do.’

Riverside, California

Filming of a few episodes was also done in Riverside. Part of the Greater Los Angeles area, the region is famous for the flourishing citrus industry and tourist attractions like Mount Rubidoux Park, Van Buren Drive-In Theater, March Field Air Museum. Because of its proximity to Los Angeles, Riverside attracts filmmakers quite frequently and has popularly hosted the production of the 1919 silent comedy film ‘Boots.’

DID YOU KNOW: Riverside is a film friendly city? Riverside has been featured in shows such as Storage Wars, Dance Moms, and the Travel Channel. Learn more about filming in the City of Riverside: https://t.co/ib21inUJon — City of Riverside,CA (@riversidecagov) August 27, 2021

