Where Was Netflix’s The Union Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘The Union,’ Mark Wahlberg portrays a simple construction worker named Mike leading a happy and satisfied life in New Jersey. Suddenly, his peace and quiet are disturbed when his estranged high school sweetheart named Roxanne returns to his life unexpectedly. It turns out that she wanted more than just romance from him as she thrusts him into the dangerous world of espionage. Working side by side on a life-threatening mission, sparks seem to fly once again between the former lovers.

Helmed by Julian Farino, the spy action comedy movie also consists of brilliant performances from other talented actors, including Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J. K. Simmons. In the high-octane thriller movie, Mike and Roxanne embark on a high-stakes mission in Europe, fighting off secret agents and engaging in high-speed car chases, raising questions about the picturesque backdrops utilized in the production of the movie.

The Union Filming Locations

‘The Union’ was primarily filmed in Slovenia and England, specifically in Piran and London. Additional portions were also shot in New Jersey and Italy. Principal photography commenced in May 2022 under the working title ‘Our Man from Jersey’ and concluded after several months, in October of the same year. According to reports, the cast and crew gathered yet again in June 2023 in order to reshoot a few scenes.

Piran, Slovenia

For a couple of weeks, from September to early October 2022, the filming unit of ‘The Union’ set up camp in the picturesque town of Piran, Slovenia. Piran’s medieval architecture filled the backdrops of various action and chase sequences. For instance, the Piran’s Lighthouse and the surrounding areas of the town were turned into film sets as multiple key portions were recorded on location. Reports suggested that about 17 Slovenian locations were utilized to shoot the movie, but out of them, Piran was the primary production location.

London, England

After Mike is drugged by Roxanne, the former wakes up in London. To capture the scenes set in the capital of the United Kingdom and England, the director and his team traveled to London, where they taped many pivotal portions in different streets and neighborhoods. During the shooting process, the cast and crew were spotted by many onlookers lensing key scenes in the district of Fitzrovia, with the enormous BT Tower in the backdrop.

While filming ‘The Union’ on Tottenham Street and Whitfield Street, there was a slight controversy as the local residents and businesses complained about the disruption caused by the shooting. In response, the location manager Sam Pickering issued an apology letter, writing, “We appreciate and acknowledge the disruption caused by our filming was ultimately greater than had been anticipated or expressed in our notifications and engagement with the community and for that, we would like to apologise. It was certainly never our intention to mislead in this matter. We also recognise our notifications to the neighbourhood should have been made further in advance of our filming and preparation dates…”

In several important exterior scenes, and perhaps aerial shots, you may notice the iconic Tower Bridge, a Grade I listed combined bascule bridge, in the backdrop. Moreover, the road bridge over the River Thames, Albert Bridge, which connects Chelsea to Battersea, makes an appearance in the Mark Wahlberg starrer as well. Fitzroy Square, Lant Street, Savoy Theatre on Savoy Court in the Strand, and The Shard at 32 London Bridge Street are some other sites that also feature in ‘The Union.’ During their time in London, they utilized several streets, including Chitty Street, Scala Street, Charlotte Street, and Fitzroy Street to accommodate film vehicles.

New Jersey

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Union’ also set up camp in various sites in New Jersey, including Jersey City, which is the county seat of Hudson County. The town located in the western part of Hudson County — Kearny — also hosted the production of the film. The scene involving Mike and Roxanne in the Wilson’s bar was taped in and around the Shorty’s Bar at 279 Broadway in the city of Bayonne. As per reports, a few sites in New Jersey’s Passaic County, including Paterson, also appear in the movie.

Trieste, Italy

Additional portions of ‘The Union’ were also recorded in the city of Trieste, which is situated in northeastern Italy. For instance, the filming unit reportedly took over the premises of the Savoia Excelsior Palace and shot numerous important portions. Situated at Riva del Mandracchio, 4, it is one of the best luxury hotels in Trieste, Italy, with many amenities for its guests. Ponte Rosso is yet another location where a portion of filming occurred.

