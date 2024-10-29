Scariest House in America: Where Are the Homeowners Now?

HGTV’s ‘Scariest House in America’ showcases some of the country’s most haunted and eerie homes. Host Retta travels across various regions, visiting homes that owners believe are worthy of the title. If a house meets the spooky criteria, its owners have the chance to receive a renovation budget of up to $150,000, overseen by celebrity interior designer Alison Victoria. In the first season, Retta explored locations in the Northeast, Midwest, and South, encountering houses that genuinely unsettled her, making the final decision a tough one.

Jeremy King is Very Proud of His New Home

In 2022, while living in Newport, Rhode Island, Jeremy King began searching online for properties to invest in, aiming for a project that would challenge and occupy him. During his search, he came across a unique home on zillow.com—a property with a three-story atrium living room across the front, complete with balconies, a catwalk, and a first-floor master bedroom jutting out unsupported. This striking design was exactly what he was looking for. When he discovered that another couple was interested in the property but planned to demolish it, he made it his mission to preserve the house. Aware that the home would need extensive renovations, he embraced the challenge, seeing it as a labor of love. He bought it for $355,000.

Now, Jeremy proudly owns a stylish house surrounded by lush greenery, more reminiscent of a fairy tale than a haunted property. His mother, however, believes that the ghost of the original owner, John Cota, still resides there, even claiming she was once locked in the bathroom by him. Jeremy was thrilled when he learned that a TV series would be renovating his house, and he thought the outcome was perfect. A freelance yacht captain and merchant marine, Jeremy’s work keeps him in Newport, Rhode Island, but he likely makes frequent trips to his new home in Saunderstown. His passion for the sea runs deep; he loves everything from scuba diving to simply being near the water, and he’s grateful to have turned that love into a career.

Doreen and John Bartczack Like Showcasing Their House on the Digital Platform

Doreen and Jon Bartczak were living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when they decided to take on a new adventure. In September 2023, they purchased a unique home in Bedford, Pennsylvania—half residence, half former Bedford County Jail. The structure, which was built in 1895, included the sheriff’s house, which served in that role until 1996. While they anticipated the challenge of making the space livable, they were captivated by its unique architecture and eager to take it on. Alongside remodeling efforts, they’re also tackling a bat infestation, yet their vision for the house is gradually coming to life, one step at a time.

Doreen Cummings Bartczak, a digital creator, has been sharing both the small and significant details of her supposedly haunted house. In December 2023, she had the home deep-cleaned to celebrate the holidays with her children. She’s especially proud of her daughter, Sarah Hitt, whom she often invites over to brainstorm new ideas for their unique space. Meanwhile, her son, Shane Bartczak, moved to Houston, Texas, in June 2024 to begin his engineering career. While Doreen is adjusting to having her children further away, her new home keeps her well-occupied.

Jon Bartczak has built a long and successful career in water analysis, control, and treatment, currently serving as a Regional Sales Manager for Hach. His prior experience includes roles with companies such as Clariant, Noble Energy, and Nalco. Alongside his professional achievements, Jon is a dedicated family man who cherishes time spent with his children, always prioritizing family moments whenever he gets the chance.

Judy and Steve Skinner Are Busy With Planning House Tours and Events Today

Steve and Judy Skinner were once skeptics of the paranormal, but their views shifted in 2012. When their older daughter mentioned being frightened of ghosts, they took her to a famously haunted spot to help her face her fears. However, during the visit, they claimed to have experienced paranormal activity themselves, which changed their perspective. In 2018, they purchased a “haunted house” in Brumley, Missouri, where Steve conducts much of his paranormal experimentation. They’ve been gradually renovating the property, turning it into a popular destination for visitors. They now offer tours and overnight stays, as well as four-hour ghost hunts for private investigators. These ghost hunts have become so popular that bookings are full through 2024.

Now enjoying their retirement, Judy and Steve Skinner are embracing life with time to pursue their passions. With their four children—Josh, Steve, Brooke, and Michael—living on their own, the couple cherishes the holidays when the family reunites. Judy takes immense pride in her family and deeply appreciates Steve’s role as a wonderful partner and father throughout their journey together. Steve, who graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, spent much of his career running the Cullman Dermatology Clinic. These days, they find joy in their peaceful home, spending time in nature and living life at a relaxed pace, just as they always hoped.

Camille and Thomas Eichorn Are Going to Start a New Chapter of Their Lives

Camile S. Eichorn and Thomas Shump II purchased the Dilgert House in early 2023, fully aware of its haunted reputation. The historic property is rumored to host spirits, with frequent sightings and unexplained phenomena adding to its eerie charm. Local lore suggests the presence of several entities, possibly including members of the original Dilgert family, who are said to linger within its walls. Embracing this paranormal history, Camile and Thomas have immersed themselves in the community, building a strong local presence. Their connection to the home’s origins runs deep, as they’ve reached out to and even welcomed descendants of Adam Dilgert into the house, honoring its rich history. Passionate about the supernatural, they frequently organize paranormal events at the Dilgert House, drawing fellow enthusiasts and fostering a vibrant community of those intrigued by the supposed otherworldly.

In December 2023, Thomas graduated and began working as an Occupational Therapy Assistant, a role he finds rewarding. Both he and Camile are active supporters of the Atchison Humane Society, participating regularly in various philanthropic drives. Camile, meanwhile, has pursued her passion as a Pastry Arts Instructor, drawing on her training from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Las Vegas. She loves making a career out of something she has always cherished.

Together for many years, the couple took a significant step forward by getting engaged in July 2024. They have also announced plans to start a family, with Camile expressing her gratitude for finding a partner with whom she wants to share this journey. Their friends are thrilled to see things aligning so beautifully in their lives, marking an exciting chapter filled with love, career fulfillment, and community involvement.

Read More: Best Paranormal Documentaries on Netflix