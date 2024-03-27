Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin: Jesse Lewis’ Parents Are Now Keeping His Legacy Alive

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, HBO’s ‘The Truth vs. Alex Jones’ can honestly only be described as equal parts bewildering, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the aftermath of the late 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting. Amongst those to thus share their side of the story with us is actually 61/2-year-old victim Jesse Lewis’ parents Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heislin – so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are Jesse Lewis’ Parents?

It was back in 2006 when Jesse was born to Scarlett and Neil as their second child and the light of their lives, only for everything to turn upside down for time a short while later as they separated. However, their relationship with their son remained unwavering, driving them to have a very amicable, respectful, and trusting bond too – their familial values remained alive. It thus comes as no surprise they had joint custody, and Jesse was with his dad before that fateful incident on the morning of December 14, 2012.

Therefore, of course, Neil vividly remembers the fact his son woke up early on that cold morning and cuddled him as they sat looking out the window, only to comment on how beautiful it was. He loved the fact they could see their Christmas lights sparkling on the window pane while also admiring the crisp rising sun, so his dad took a photo of it – his regret was that he didn’t turn the camera around to take a snapshot of his son. The truth is he wasn’t really interested in sending Jesse to school either that morning, yet he did anyways because his first-grade class had a gingerbread house-making project -if it wasn’t for that, he would’ve kept Jesse at home, and he’d be alive to this day.

Per Neil’s accounts, he dropped Jesse off at Sandy Hook at 9 am, and less than 45 minutes later, he was at the police station urging any official to let him know if his son was still alive. Scarlett had actually arrived at the station first, and if she had no idea – little did they know the mass shooter to have attacked the school had ended up killing the child with a bullet straight to the head. Neil was the one to identify him before holding him close to his body one last time – a fact Ales Jones deemed was untrue without any evidence or source, resulting in a snowball of complete, utter mess.

Alex actually denied Sandy Hook ever happened; he vehemently insisted it was a government hoax so as to scare off the civilian public about firearms and decrease/ban its general sales. He even went as far as to claim many victims’ parents were actors, driving several of his followers to believe the same, and they then began harassing them, which continued each time he spoke on the matter. Neil and Scarlett thus sued him for defamation and emotional pain in his base state of Texas only, which resulted in 2022 with them being awarded a total of $50 million dollars for his values.

Where Are Jesse Lewis’ Parents Now?

Despite the fact that it’s been nearly two years since Neil and Scarlett won the case against Alex, they haven’t really received any payout despite his business thriving in every sense of the term. Therefore, they continue to speak up against him so as to ensure nobody else has to go through what they did, yet the truth is it’s still happening and giving complete, utter despair to many. Moreover, and more importantly, even though the dark cloud of the loss of their son’s life still hangs over their heads like a dark cloud, it appears as if they’re currently doing their best to move on to the best of their ability.

While Neil and Scarlett both still reside in Connecticut to this day, the latter has since actually established a non-profit organization named Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. She’s thus an activist, educator, and author, all the while also spreading the message of “Nurturing Healing Love,” as well as the negatives of fake news in any manner. She and Neil both know firsthand the latter can be torturous in more ways than one, so they’re raising awareness about it too, just to keep the memories and the legacy of Jesse alive.

Read More: Where is Wolfgang Halbig Now?