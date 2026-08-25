This article navigates through the complex landscape of some great films and series that tackle the harrowing subject of school shootings. As we explore the narratives portrayed on this streaming giant, we grapple with the ethical implications, artistic intentions, and societal impact of such content. Join us on this journey as we examine how storytelling intertwines with sensitive topics, prompting reflection on the role of media in shaping our perceptions of a distressing yet relevant aspect of contemporary life. Here’s the list of the best movies and shows about school shootings on Netflix.

6. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

In the dazzling facade of her New York life, Tiffani “Ani” Fanelli’s traumatic past emerges when a crime documentary director seeks her perspective on a shocking incident at Brentley School during her teenage years. A respected magazine editor, Ani (Mila Kunis) grapples with the aftermath of a school shooting that scarred her past. Mike Barker, the documentary director, aims to shed light on this dark chapter, bringing Dean Barton, a classmate turned gun control advocate, into the narrative. Ani, torn between her meticulously curated life and the looming truth, faces the daunting prospect of unraveling secrets as the echoes of that fateful school shooting and other traumatic events from the past reverberate in her present. You can watch the movie here.

5. If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

The heart-wrenching short film, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You,’ directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier, explores the devastating aftermath of a school shooting. In a mere 12 minutes, the animation takes viewers on an emotional journey through the grief-stricken lives of two parents coping with an unimaginable loss. The film poignantly depicts the complexities of mourning and the enduring impact of tragedy on a family. Through its minimalist animation style and evocative storytelling, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’ masterfully captures the universal themes of love, loss, and healing, leaving a profound and lasting impression on its audience. Feel free to stream it here.

4. Quicksand (2019)

In the intense Swedish thriller ‘Quicksand,’ created by Camilla Ahlgren, a high school shooting unfolds, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Based on the novel by Malin Persson Giolito, the series revolves around Maja Norberg (Hanna Ardéhn), a young woman on trial for her involvement in the tragedy. As the gripping courtroom drama unfolds, secrets surface, and the narrative weaves through Maja’s complex relationships, exposing the blurred lines between victim and perpetrator. The cast includes Felix Sandman as Sebastian Fagerman, William Spetz as Samir Said, and David Dencik as Peder Sander, delivering compelling performances that add depth to this psychological thriller. You can watch the show here.

3. Notes from Dunblane: Lesson from a School Shooting (2018)

‘Notes from Dunblane: Lessons from a School Shooting’ is a poignant documentary directed by Kim A. Snyder that transcends the conventional narratives surrounding tragic events. Focused on the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, this film examines the shared grief of two communities—Dunblane, Scotland, and Newtown, USA. By juxtaposing these two incidents, it offers a unique perspective on the universal impacts of such tragedies. The documentary’s strength lies in its compassionate exploration of the human experience, emphasizing the necessity of collective healing and the imperative lessons that can be drawn from shared sorrow. It stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of communities and the potential for empathy to bridge global divides. Feel free to stream it here.

2. All the Empty Rooms (2025)

‘All the Empty Rooms’ is a heartbreaking documentary short that follows journalist Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp as they travel across the US to capture and memorialize the bedrooms of the children who lost their lives in school shootings. While on the face of it, the documentary is a necessary reminder of the horrific crime and rise in gun violence, urging viewers to raise their voices against it, it also shows the strength of the human spirit and how the families have resorted to the time the kids spent to keep their memories alive rather than the incident that took them away forever. The short features interviews with the family members, who speak about how they cope with the loss and live on with their lives. Directed by Joshua Seftel, ‘All the Empty Rooms’ can be streamed here.

1. Mass (2021)

Fran Kranz’s ‘Mass’ is a film about two parent couples having a conversation about a tragedy that occurred six years ago and has marred them forever. Evan, son of Jay and Gail, was killed in a school shooting perpetrated by Hayden, son of Richard and Linda, who committed suicide after the shooting. God forbid you find yourself in such a situation, but if you are looking to vent out a similar kind of pain, ‘Mass’ gives words to thoughts that you wouldn’t want to address. A journey of loneliness, anger, and perhaps acceptance, ‘Mass’ puts forward a painful yet relieving experience underscored by demise. The film stars Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, and Ann Dowd. You can stream it here.

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