In a world where the intersection of entertainment and societal issues is increasingly prevalent, school shooting movies and shows is a controversial genre that has sparked both fascination and concern. Netflix, a powerhouse in the streaming industry, has become a platform that not only mirrors our diverse interests but also reflects the stark realities of the world we live in. This article navigates through the complex landscape of films and series that tackle the harrowing subject of school shootings. As we explore the narratives portrayed on this streaming giant, we grapple with the ethical implications, artistic intentions, and societal impact of such content. Join us on this journey as we examine how storytelling intertwines with sensitive topics, prompting reflection on the role of media in shaping our perceptions of a distressing yet relevant aspect of contemporary life.

5. Black Space (2020)

Anat Gafni and Sahar Shavit bring forth ‘Black Space,’ a riveting Israeli series that unfolds under the direction of a rogue detective with unconventional methods. The plot takes a chilling turn as the detective investigates a massacre perpetrated by assassins donning unicorn masks within the confines of an Israeli high school. What begins as an ordinary morning in a small-town high school quickly descends into a harrowing nightmare, with anonymous figures in masks leaving tragedy in their wake, claiming the lives of four students in a devastating and mysterious event. You can stream the show here.

4. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

In the dazzling facade of her New York life, Tiffani “Ani” Fanelli’s traumatic past emerges when a crime documentary director seeks her perspective on a shocking incident at Brentley School during her teenage years. A respected magazine editor, Ani grapples with the aftermath of a school shooting that scarred her past. Aaron Wickersham, the documentary director, aims to shed light on this dark chapter, bringing Dean Barton, a classmate turned gun control advocate, into the narrative. Ani, torn between her meticulously curated life and the looming truth, faces the daunting prospect of unraveling secrets as the echoes of that fateful school shooting and other traumatic events from the past reverberate in her present. You can watch the movie here.

3. If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

The heart-wrenching short film, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You,’ directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier, explores the devastating aftermath of a school shooting. In a mere 12 minutes, the animation takes viewers on an emotional journey through the grief-stricken lives of two parents coping with an unimaginable loss. The film poignantly depicts the complexities of mourning and the enduring impact of tragedy on a family. Through its minimalist animation style and evocative storytelling, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’ masterfully captures the universal themes of love, loss, and healing, leaving a profound and lasting impression on its audience. Feel free to stream it here.

2. Quicksand (2019)

In the intense Swedish thriller ‘Quicksand,’ created by Camilla Ahlgren, a high school shooting unfolds, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Based on the novel by Malin Persson Giolito, the series revolves around Maja Norberg, played by Hanna Ardéhn, a young woman on trial for her involvement in the tragedy. As the gripping courtroom drama unfolds, secrets surface, and the narrative weaves through Maja’s complex relationships, exposing the blurred lines between victim and perpetrator. The cast includes Felix Sandman as Sebastian Fagerman, William Spetz as Samir Said, and David Dencik as Peder Sander, delivering compelling performances that add depth to this psychological thriller. You can watch the show here.

1. Notes from Dunblane: Lesson from a School Shooting (2018)

‘Notes from Dunblane: Lessons from a School Shooting’ is a poignant documentary that transcends the conventional narratives surrounding tragic events. Focused on the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, this film examines the shared grief of two communities—Dunblane, Scotland, and Newtown, USA. By juxtaposing these two incidents, it offers a unique perspective on the universal impacts of such tragedies. The documentary’s strength lies in its compassionate exploration of the human experience, emphasizing the necessity of collective healing and the imperative lessons that can be drawn from shared sorrow. It stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of communities and the potential for empathy to bridge global divides. Feel free to stream it here.

