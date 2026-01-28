School Spirits Season 3 Episode 1, 2, and 3 Recap: What is in the Secret Dimension Beneath the Scar Realm?

Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits’ returns for a third season, where it continues Maddie’s story after her spirit reunites with her body. Simon gets stuck in the scar realm mysteriously, which puts him at unprecedented risk. Xavier reveals to a recovering Maddie that he has the ability to communicate with spirits. The gang of spirits has its own issues to deal with in the aftermath of Maddie’s reunion with her body and the revelation of Mr. Martin’s connection with the scar realm.

Janet, who is on the path of liberation, still has unresolved business with Martin, who has more secrets to reveal. With Simon’s future uncertain and Wally seemingly losing Maddie forever in the spirit realm, the stakes reach greater heights for both the living and the ghosts at Split River High. This sets things up perfectly for “It’s A Wonderful Afterlife,” Mean Ghouls,” and “The Halls Have Eyes,” the first three episodes of the third season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Simon and Maddie Enter Contrasting Realities

Maddie returns to her body after jumping into the ambulance and wakes up at the hospital. Simon mysteriously finds himself in Martin’s scar realm with Martin and Janet. Nicole, Claire, and Xavier look for Simon, but can’t find him. Elsewhere, Wally refuses to cross over and decides to remain in the school. Simon is still alive, because he bleeds, but cannot escape his new spirit-like existence. Janet, Wally, Charley, Quinn, and Rhonda wonder why or how Simon ended up in the spirit realm. At the hospital, Xavier tells Maddie that he has the ability to talk to spirits and has made contact with her father Dave’s ghost. Janet promises Simon that the ghost gang will help him. Simon too cannot escape the school’s boundaries, just like the spirits. Janet proposes to the ghost gang that all of them should enter the scar realm to possibly generate enough energy to help Simon escape.

Martin’s watch serves as a “key” that can lead spirits to the scar realm. On her way back from the hospital, Maddie notices Wally’s memorial and runs to the school. But she cannot see the ghosts anymore. However, when Wally makes contact with her, she is able to see all her spirit friends again. They tell her about Simon, which shocks her, and after that, she goes back home with her mother, Sandra. Charley talks about his past trauma and memories with Yuri and calls him his boyfriend. Charley is not comfortable about the fact that Yuri saw his darkest memories. The spirits grab their keys and enter the scar realm to help Simon, but the experiment fails. At the school assembly, Dr. Hunter Price, the arrogant district superintendent, announces that she intends to shut down the school and build a new one. This is mainly because of the fact that students have been engaging in unruly behavior.

Janet Makes a Terrifying Choice to Help Simon

A new girl named Livia targets Maddie by giving her a sarcastic note, which says, “Welcome back.” Maddie meets Simon and tells him about Xavier seeing her dad’s ghost. Simon asks Maddie to send fake messages to his parents to make them believe that he is probably out of town. Janet tells Simon that he could have a chance to escape if she takes her exit and crosses over. Maddie meets Wally by the football field and has a heartwarming conversation. They can no longer feel each other’s bodies, which challenges them. In his scar realm, Martin is shocked to see Janet and Simon. Janet asks Martin to let her into her scar. Despite his reluctance, Martin obliges, following which Janet takes her exit and seemingly crosses over. The other spirits realize that she crossed over, but Simon still can’t escape. He hands Janet’s last letter to the ghost gang, in which she bids them goodbye in a hopeful tone.

Sandra and Maddie have a heartfelt conversation about their realities and events in the past. A mysterious individual posts a video of Maddie laughing by herself. The video makes it seem like she was talking to someone invisible, but she was actually talking to Wally’s spirit. The outside world starts to assume that Maddie is probably mentally unstable. A ghost named Kyle makes contact with Xavier at the hospital. Simon asks Martin to help him escape, and the latter demands to be let out of the scar realm since something dangerous is supposedly waiting for all of them. Simon sees inexplicable snowfall in the scar realm. Maddie wakes up from bed and seemingly enters a scar realm-like version of the boiler room where her body was stolen from her in the past.

The Mystery of the Bus Crash Deepens

Maddie’s video goes viral, which worries Nicole and Claire. We learn that Livia is Hunter Price’s daughter. At the hospital, Kyle, the ghost, claims that he was in the same bus crash that killed Quinn. He asks Xavier to find out if someone named Tracey survived, and also informs him that the bus accident occurred due to someone jumping in front of it. In return for his help, Xavier asks Kyle to find Dave in the spirit realm. In Martin’s memory, a boy calls him “Everett” as he struggles. It is revealed that Maddie was just dreaming about the boiler room. Simon tells the ghost gang about the snow in Martin’s scar realm, and the group decides to help Simon escape. They decided to talk to other spirits in the school and ask them to enter the scars. Claire confronts Livia about the video, believing she was the one who spread it. Livia tells Claire that Maddie crashed a party a week ago.

Maddie finds out that Simon was in touch with an unknown girl named Sabrina. Xavier tells Maddie about Kyle and his attempt to find her father, Dave. Wally and Rhonda find out that Livia was behind the spreading of Maddie’s video. Yuri grows obsessed with a young boy in the school, which troubles Charley. Kyle is not able to find Dave, despite his best efforts. Kyle also tells Xavier that he knows no one called Quinn. Simon tells Maddie that Sabrina is his step-sister. Xavier calls Maddie and tells her that Quinn might be hiding something. This conversation is overheard by Charley. The ghost gang wonders if Quinn is trustworthy or not, which troubles Rhonda. Simon investigates the bus crash through the scar realm and finds out that Quinn was not in it.

The Door to a Realm of Uncertainty Creates Chaos

Simon, who wants to escape, tries to convince Wally to let Martin out of the scar realm to help him. At an event in the school, someone throws fake blood on Maddie. Sandra finds out about this through a spy app where she reads Maddie’s texts. To find out about Livia and the gang, Nicole plans to infiltrate the group. Yuri tells Charley that the boy he is obsessed with could be his grandson. Simon escorts Martin out of the scar realm to the shock of the group. Quinn informs the group that she chose to change her name from “Jacqueline” to “Quinn” in the past due to her gender identity. She says she doesn’t identify as either male or female. Nicole tries to impress Livia’s gang by clicking their photos during sports hour.

Martin tells the ghost gang that he doesn’t have all the answers. He narrates his past, where he was not able to save one of his friends named Ralph after a lightning strike. Martin continues his story and says that after his death, he heard Ralph’s voice again. This is when he found a hole leading to an unknown realm, where there are “others,” who are different from them. Something invisible dragged him, after which he accidentally jumped in front of the bus, causing the accident. The unknown realm temporarily caused the barrier between the living and the dead to fade, and is probably responsible for Simon’s current predicament.

An Unlikely Father-Daughter Reunion Tests Maddie

Simon, Maddie, and the ghosts start worrying about the consequences of Martin’s revelations about the hole in the ground. Martin was involved in the bus crash that killed Quinn in the past. They wonder if the hole in the ground is the reason behind the deaths in the school. Simon grows increasingly frustrated and intends to find out more, but the others are reluctant. At home, Sandra spies on Maddie’s texts and asks her about the fake blood prank. Maddie continues to help Simon text his dad, hiding his disappearance. Nicole and Claire worry about Livia and what she might do to Maddie. Kyle manages to find Maddie’s ghost father, who has never heard about any living person being trapped in the spirit realm. The school principal orders Maddie and the gang not to go on the school trip and serve detention instead.

Charley and Yuri talk about the past, and Yuri talks about him impregnating a girl named Julie in the past. She decided to keep the baby, after which Yuri died. This is why he wonders if the strange boy in the school could be his grandson. Charley wonders if Yuri is still into both girls and guys, and the latter says he is only interested in Charley. Quinn regrets her death, now that she knows how it was caused. Nicole tries to get into Livia’s gang to learn more and purposely pretends to spread negative gossip about Maddie and Claire. Sandra intends to leave the town with Maddie for good, as she cannot handle the way the latter is being bullied. Wally talks to Martin about saving Simon. Xavier makes contact with Dave, Maddie’s father’s ghost, who tells him he regrets not seeing Maddie for so long. In Martin’s scar realm, Wally enters the unknown place as Simon looks on from above.

Simon’s Bravery Comes at a Cost

Wally suspects that it could be a house, and is then grabbed by an arm that arises from the water. Wally is dragged into the water, but appears in the library area, wet. In this process, he accidentally injures a staff member who apparently sees him. Simon thinks that this proves that the mysterious dimension probably erases the barrier between the living and the dead temporarily. Maddie, through Xavier’s help, has an emotional conversation with her father’s ghost and also seeks help for Simon. At Livia’s house party, Nicole tries to get closer to the gang. Maddie and Xavier share a hug after the latter helps her communicate with her father, after which Sandra comes to pick her up. Back at the party, Nicole gets high and struggles to speak cleverly to Livia. She accidentally spots some documents belonging to Livia’s mother, Hunter Price, and clicks pictures on her phone.

She also notices a CCTV command system and figures out that Hunter wants to demolish the school for a new project. She then goes to Maddie’s house to tell her the same. Quinn reassures Martin that the bus crash was not his fault. In the past, while she was still alive, Rhonda was inspired by a singer named Joyce, who told her to follow her own voice. Sandra leaves the house to go to a detoxification place for her alcoholism. Simon uses a rope to enter the unknown realm within Martin’s scar realm, with Wally holding the rope. The rope is cut off, after which Simon notices strange symbols as the wind blows over, and the lights flicker. Then he seemingly sees a mysterious figure appear.

Read More: Why Can Simon See Maddie in School Spirits, Explained