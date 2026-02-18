School Spirits Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Who Stole Kyle’s Body?

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits’ delves deeper into the mysteries beneath Split River High. As Maddie’s visions trouble her like never before, Simon is still stuck in the scar realm, hoping to uncover a greater mystery. Mr. White Eyes, the ghost, haunts the spirit gang and Simon as they travel to the church scar. A shocking truth about Kyle’s past emerges, and it is suspected that a ghost stole his body to exist physically in the world of the living.

As Maddie, Nicole, Xavier, and Claire learn about the past of an enigmatic man named Alfred Van Heidt, more questions arise. Rhonda and Quinn share a passionate kiss, acknowledging that their connection is deeper. As Simon grows obsessed with navigating the church scar, the spirit gang has its own worries. The stakes get increasingly dangerous, and the chaos rises in “Children of the Scorned,” the sixth episode of the third season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Case of the Stolen Body

Xavier informs Kyle that someone has stolen his body in the world of the living. Kyle is happy to know this, and Dave is shocked. It is revealed that KC Jensen is the man who is living in Kyle’s body. Xavier agrees to help Kyle, who teams up with Dave to find Nurse Calvert to decide on his future course of action. Maddie worries about the potential end of her spirit friends. Nicole and Claire research Alfred Van Heidt’s past and find nothing about the Finnish Church. Livia reveals that she is in possession of Simon’s iPad and hands it over to Nicole. Maddie plans to talk to Kyle’s body snatcher, who is a councilman, and influence him to make decisions in favor of not destroying the school. The group examines Alfred’s ring and believes that it has a connection to Simon.

Maddie talks to Wally about her recent visions, and he comforts her. They exchange each other’s necklaces and get spiritually intimate without touching each other. Martin convinces the spirit group not to give up. He tells them they have grown up and can overcome the latest obstacle that could trap them forever. Charley takes the initiative to find out how much time they have left. The rest of the gang follows, hoping to find out more about their traumas and scars. Yuri and Charley have an argument about their futures and finding their escape doors. They kiss and promise to support each other. Martin, Simon, and Rhonda enter the church scar to try their luck again. The water starts bubbling, and a spirit hand grabs hold of Rhonda. This causes Rhonda and Martin to appear in the library by passing through a bridge.

Deborah Makes Her Case at the Town Council Meeting

Simon talks to Alfred Van Heidt, who sticks his own hand with a knife. Simon is stunned by the fact that Alfred bleeds and is possibly alive. Martin accompanies Wally, who intends to find Simon. The town council debates the possibility of demolishing the school. Principal Hartman tries to save the school, but the council seems fixated on going ahead. Councilman KC Jensen appears in the debate area and then talks to Maddie and Xavier. KC asks them to make an appointment to meet him. Maddie insists that they have to meet him soon. He agrees to stop by the school after work. Simon continues talking to Alfred, who shows him past memories. In these memories, the Church floods as a younger Alfred searches for his ring. The kids speak in Finnish and seek the pastor. At the hospital, Nurse Calvert talks to Kyle and Dave.

She tells them that there are hidden rooms in the hospital. In the past, when she passed by her spirit door, someone else had opened it. She believes that some soul from the outside stole Kyle’s body and tells them to meet her again at night. Simon wakes up and says that Mr. White Eyes is not Alfred Van Heidt, but the pastor who wanted to protect the kids. Simon reveals that the pastor is alive and could see the children after they died. However, why or how he was trapped remains a mystery. Maddie and Xavier plan to go to KC before he potentially betrays them. Wally and Martin talk about the former’s door and whether or not to tell the others about it. Simon and Maddie argue about the latter meeting KC without any protection. Maddie says that she wants to save him at any cost.

The Deepening Mystery of Alfred Van Heidt

Maddie and Xavier drive towards KC, with Nicole and Claire following them. At the hospital, Calvert takes Dave and Kyle to a new place. At the church beneath the school, the spirit gang and Simon summon the pastor by playing music. Simon tells the pastor that he knows who he is. He touches him and tries to help him remember. Maddie and Xavier are welcomed by KC to his house. Maddie and Xavier suspect that something is not right. Nicole and Claire arrive near the house and turn off the car to avoid suspicion. Meanwhile, Livia and Deborah drive towards KC’s house for donations, and it is revealed that the former has evidence against Maddie. KC offers Xavier and Maddie some tea and plays music. The two friends ask KC who he really is and tell them about ghosts.

They reveal that the spirits will be stuck forever if the school is destroyed. KC refuses to speak and asks them to leave. Maddie spots a ring on his finger and deduces that he is Alfred Van Heidt. He accepts the fact that he is indeed Alfred’s soul and has been occupying Kyle’s body. As the situation gets tense, Deborah rings the bell. The room suddenly goes silent, after which Xavier walks into the room to find where KC went. Nicole and Claire hide from Deborah. Meanwhile, KC runs away in haste, and Maddie follows him. Xavier realizes that KC has a gun and warns Maddie. As Maddie chases KC, Xavier follows, and so do Claire and Nicole. KC enters a field and hopes to disappear. Back in the church scar, Simon learns that the pastor visited the kids after their deaths.

The Tragedy of the Pastor Reveals a Darker Truth

It is revealed that the pastor got stuck in the spirit realm during a lightning storm. However, this storm allowed Alfred to escape the spirit realm. The pastor then drew the stories on the walls. The pastor screams loudly, and Simon says that he was trying to save the kids. Simon tells the pastor that he remembers him. At the same time, the church scar begins to flood, and Simon is dragged away. The spirits run after him, but are dragged back to the library. Maddie and the living gang keep running.

As she chases KC, Maddie sees visions of the red scars and also sees Alfred Van Heidt shooting himself in the leg. In the living realm, the others hear the gunshot and see that KC has been injured in the same spot where Alfred shot himself. As Alfred appears to take his door in the spirit realm, KC bleeds, and Maddie says that he is dead in the living realm.

