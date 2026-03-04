School Spirits Season 4 Plot and Cast Theories

Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits’ delves into the trials and tribulations of Maddie Nears, who gets stuck in the spectral realm after her body is taken over by a mysterious spirit. The third season deals with the aftermath of Maddie getting her body back. When she finds out that her friend, Simon, has gone missing, Maddie realizes that she must do everything in her power to save him. Simon is trapped in the spirit world, despite being a living person. As Simon comes to terms with his new reality, Maddie communicates with her spirit friends to figure out how to bring him back. While Split River High’s new superintendent, Deborah Hunter-Price, plans to demolish the building and build a new facility, the fates of the school spirits remain uncertain.

Created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, the horror drama series is a nuanced exploration of the meaning of life, the depth of friendship, and the cost of death. Although there are no indications or announcements of the show being renewed for a fourth season, there are numerous arcs in the story that could explore the world set up by the show in greater depth. The viewers can expect season 4 of ‘School Spirits’ to start streaming in 2027, in case of a timely renewal.

School Spirits May Explore the Consequences of Alfred Van Heidt’s Choice

The third season of ‘School Spirits’ concludes with Maddie leaving the forest realm and taking Simon with her. The two of them return to the world of the living and embrace. Meanwhile, the souls of Dave, Wally, Janet, and Dawn are still trapped in the forest. Quinn, Rhonda, Yuri, and Charley are relieved to still be in their spectral forms. When Yuri inadvertently crosses the school boundary, he discovers that it no longer restricts the spirits. Most importantly, Alfred Van Heidt, the vengeful spirit, takes possession of Sandra’s body. With Maddie having no clue that her mother’s body is now under the control of the dangerous man, her fate remains uncertain. This ups the stakes for a potential season 4, where more possibilities could be explored.

One of the most important parts of the next season would be the aftermath of Sandra’s possession. We are yet to see where Sandra’s soul went after Van Heidt takes control. It can be presumed that Sandra’s spirit will try to establish contact with Maddie, in the hopes of returning to the world of the living. Season 4 could delve deeper into Van Heidt’s background and explore why he really wanted to kill the children in the church beneath the school. He is an ambitious man whose plans go haywire when the church floods.

Despite this, his ability to take control of bodies allows him to influence important decisions in the town of Split River. Van Heidt will now be forced to confront Maddie again and learn whatever she knows about doors, the forest, and the past. We could see Van Heidt planning to destroy the school again through other people and burying his past forever. However, Maddie will presumably figure out that Sandra’s body has been taken over. This would make for a great game of deception between Van Heidt and Maddie in the future.

School Spirits May Introduce New Characters to Challenge the Spirits and the Living

‘School Spirits’ intricately conveys deeper themes about life and death due to the depth of the characters like Maddie, Wally, Simon, and others. If the show is renewed for season 4, it is very likely that the cast members will reprise their roles. Fans can expect the return of Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, and Nick Pugliese as Charley Kitani. Along with these characters, we could also see other characters appearing in the potential new season. This would naturally include Rhonda Rosen (Sarah Yarkin), Xavier Baxter (Spencer MacPherson), Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman), Quinn (Ci Hang Ma), Janet Hamilton (Jess Gabor), and Yuri (Miles Elliot). These characters may continue to be part of pivotal moments if the story continues.

We could also see new characters getting introduced in the fourth season. These new characters could be the spirits known as the “Forgotten,” whose back stories haven’t fully been explored. New characters could also be part of the world of the living as the school recovers from the aftermath of the fire. The school spirits would likely encounter several new spirits as they venture out into the town. At the hospital, which is also a zone where many spirits reside, new characters could play an important role in taking the story towards more complexities. Thus, season 4 would be a grander and more ambitious story.

School Spirits Might Explore Engaging Storylines That Delve Deeper into the Mystery of the Souls

The future of ‘School Spirits’ remains unclear as there are no official announcements of it returning for season 4. If the show concludes with the finale of the third season, it would leave several storylines without a satisfactory ending. The fans are yet to learn more about how and why Split River has such a deep connection with souls. In the town of Split River, death isn’t the end and merely the beginning of a longer journey. The “Forgotten” have been mentioned several times during the third season, but their origins still remain puzzling. Though Maddie and Simon are now back in the world of the living, there is no guarantee that they will be safe from Van Heidt. Since the spirits are now able to cross the school boundary, they could play a greater role in season 4.

They will now have a chance to interact with other souls, and possibly even the “Forgotten,” to learn more about the mystery that binds them together. The mysteries of the hospital basement still remain unsolved, which would give Dave the opportunity to seek the help of Nurse Calvert again. As Wally, Janet, Dave, and Dawn learn more about the forest realm, we might see them finding new doors that might lead them towards true eternity. Maddie, Xavier, Simon, Claire, and Nicole might keep a watchful eye on the rebuilding efforts at the school as more secrets come to light. All in all, season 3 of ‘School Spirits’ has introduced several storylines and unique characters that could be explored further if the show is renewed for a fourth season.

