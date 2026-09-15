Scott Davis: What Happened to the Craigslist Killer’s Survivor?

In November 2011, Scott Davis answered a Craigslist ad for a job as a farm caretaker in Ohio. At the time, Davis was looking for something that would allow him to move closer to his mother and saw it as the perfect opportunity. His new boss, who introduced himself as Jack, started taking him to the spot, but they stopped on the way. Davis was shot but somehow managed to escape. A&E’s ‘I Survived a Serial Killer,’ especially the episode ‘The Craigslist Killer,’ features his interview, in which he described that day and how his accounts led to the arrest of a man who had killed many.

Scott Davis Took Up a Job in a Remote Location Where He Found Himself in a Dangerous Situation

In 2011, Scott Davis was living in Woodrow, South Carolina, with his fiancée. His mother was in Ohio at the time and was facing some problems with her health. Davis thought it would be best if he could move closer to her and take care of her. He started looking for jobs, but for months, he did not find anything. In November 2011, he came across an ad on Craigslist. It posted a job that required the person to stay at a 688-acre farm in southeast Ohio. The job paid about $300 a week, along with a trailer to live in, and seemed like the perfect opportunity for Davis. He said he did not mind living alone and decided to sell his business and move to Ohio.

On November 6, 2011, Davis met his supposed boss, who introduced himself as Jack. Along with him was a younger man who said he was Jack’s nephew. Davis said that they took him to a grocery store and asked him to pick out whatever he wanted to eat. They put his things in a large van, but Jack told him that the van might not make it on the road because it was quite muddy. Davis said that Jack told him they would all drive back to the farm in his nephew’s car, and Davis could check out the place. He believed he would be coming back to pick up his things. He also said that his to-be boss told him that the farm generally did not have mobile service, so he should be aware of that.

Davis got into the car with the man he knew as Jack and the latter’s nephew. He said that the road was a concrete road and he was still getting cellphone service. As they turned onto Don Warner Road, Davis said he lost service. He added that this was when Jack said that they had shot some deer nearby in the woods and wanted to check it out for a minute. Davis followed the two men deep into the woods, and that was when Jack said that they might have gotten the place wrong and asked them to turn around. That was when Davis said he heard a click. When he turned around, he said that Jack was pointing a gun at his face.

Scott Davis Waited for Hours Before Making a Run From His Attacker

Scott Davis said that before he could react, the man fired a shot that hit his elbow. He managed to run but said that he heard the two men following after him. In the episode, Davis said that after a while, he fell and could not get up. Since it was already getting cold, he could not feel much of his body, and he had also lost a lot of blood. Davis also said that he feared that if he got up, the men would shoot him again. He remained lying on the ground for about seven hours. Davis believed that he was going to die, but he suddenly urged himself to make a run for it. He managed to find a farmhouse.

According to Davis’ accounts, he said that he saw hunting bows outside the farm and did not know if the people were in cahoots with his shooter. However, when he approached them for help, emergency services were called. Davis said that the responding officers allegedly did not believe his story and instead allegedly accused him of being involved in nefarious activities. Davis was taken to the hospital and was asked to give a statement. He said that he still felt that his words were not being taken seriously. That was until Deb Bruce saw the news of his shooting and called the police station. She said that her brother, Davis Pauley, had been missing since he went to the same farm to get a job.

Scott Davis Does Not Lead an Actively Public Life

When news of the disappearance of Timothy Kern from the same area came about, detectives started following the trail. They soon were able to corroborate a lot of what Davis had already disclosed to them. His accounts and his insistence on the police led to the arrest of Richard Beasley, who was posing as Jack. Davis said that his mother was the one who told him that the man who had shot him was a serial killer. He testified in Beasley’s trial in February 2013.

Davis recounted how he had escaped and how the horrors of the day had stayed with him. The killer, in his defense, maintained that it was Davis who had shot him, but the evidence suggested otherwise. Beasley was found guilty of attempted murder of Davis, along with three other counts of aggravated murder. Davis has largely stayed out of the public eye. He appeared as himself in documentary-style episodes like ‘I Lived with a Killer’ in 2019 and Oxygen’s ‘Mastermind of Murder.’ Given what he has survived, it is understandable that he wants to keep a low profile.

Read More: Holly Dunn: Where is the Railroad Killer’s Survivor Now?