Holly Dunn: Where is the Railroad Killer’s Survivor Now?

Holly Dunn was just a 20-year-old starting her junior year at the University of Kentucky in 1997 when her entire world turned upside down in one of the worst ways imaginable. It was shortly after midnight on August 29 that she and her boyfriend, Christopher Maier, were attacked by a man later identified as the infamous Railroad Killer – Ángel Maturino Reséndiz. The Evansville, Indiana, native was horrifically hurt, but she somehow made it out alive and became his sole survivor, as explored in A&E’s ‘I Survived a Serial Killer: The Railroad Killer.’

Holly Dunn Was With Her Boyfriend When They Encountered the Railroad Killer

After only her second day as a junior pursuing a degree in Finance, Holly Dunn was excited to attend a party not far from the university’s campus on Thursday, August 28, 1997. Her enthusiasm was not for the party itself, though; it was for the fact that she would get to spend some quality time there with her boyfriend after he’d been out of town for two weeks. According to her own accounts, Christopher “Chris” Maier was not just charming but also affectionate, caring, and kind, so it hadn’t taken her long to fall head over heels in love with him.

Chris picked up Holly to go to the party, yet they didn’t spend much time there as it was rather dull and they got bored, so they decided to head down to the nearby railway tracks for a walk. They had packed a few beers in his backpack, so they eventually sat somewhere along the way, drank leisurely, and just got to know one another even better before deciding it was time to return. She believes it was just after midnight when they started making their way back, only for a strange man to suddenly appear from behind an electrical box with an ice pick or screwdriver in hand.

Holly Dunn Remembers the Details of the Incident That Changed Her Life

Holly can still vividly recall how the stranger threateningly asked for money, to which both she and Chris honestly responded that they didn’t have any because they were “poor college kids.” That’s when the weapon was pointed at her boyfriend, she claims, following which he was forced to get down on his knees, have his backpack checked, and be tied up with the straps of the same. Then, the stranger reportedly moved towards her, took off her belt, and bound her arms behind her back while she tried to figure out precisely what he wanted so they could reason with him.

“I remember saying, ‘Why are you doing this? What do you want? Do you want credit cards? ATM cards? You can have our car, it’s just parked down the street,'” Holly once told CBS News. However, she added, the stranger didn’t listen to a word either she or Chris said. Instead, he ripped a shirt and gagged them – she stuck out her tongue so it wouldn’t stick, but he kept forcing it back into her mouth. The couple got a few moments alone when their attacker went up the tracks in search of something, enabling her to free her hands, but she couldn’t unbind her now-tied legs or her boyfriend. As per the 20-year-old’s account, that’s when he returned with a big rock in his hands, and a lot of things happened in quick succession.

The stranger “literally just dropped (the rock) on Chris’ head,” Holly once said, before immediately climbing on top of her to rape her. Then, according to court records, as she cried, called out for help, and screamed, he brutally beat her, stabbed her, and threatened her life. She claims that’s when she went into survival mode, deciding to quietly memorize everything she could about their attacker in a blind hope. From what she remembers, he ultimately hit the back of her head a few times, making her breathing go shallow enough that he thought he’d killed her and left. She has never been able to tell how long she lay there or how she then managed to muster enough strength to get up and walk until she found help.

Holly Dunn Helped Bring Her Attacker to Justice

Holly had no idea what direction she was walking in after the attack, but it wasn’t long until she saw the front porch of a home and rushed there despite being severely injured. She was covered in blood from head to toe, so the house’s resident, a university senior named Chad Goetz, didn’t hesitate to dial the emergency services – it was 2:49 am. She was subsequently transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where she was treated for a broken eye socket, broken jaw, and multiple injuries to the face and head. She wasn’t discharged until 5 days later, which really hurt her because it meant she sadly missed Chris’ funeral – he was her boyfriend, and she’d seen him die, so she wanted to attend to pay her respect.

In the years to follow, Holly grappled with not only post-traumatic stress disorder but also survivor’s guilt, with the fact that her attacker remained on the loose not helping either. She had spoken to authorities and helped them with a composite sketch, and done everything in her power to aid their investigations, but Ángel Reséndiz wasn’t apprehended until June 1999. The Railroad Killer went on trial less than a year later in 2000, and his sole survivor bravely testified against him before also giving a victim impact statement during his sentencing hearing. Her statements proved crucial in securing his conviction as well as the death penalty, which was carried out in 2006.

Holly Dunn Has Done Her Best to Turn Her Pain and Trauma Into Something Positive

Despite struggling with her mental health, Holly managed to make a full physical recovery and also graduated from the University of Kentucky with her Finance degree in 2000. Then, when her assailant had faced justice, and she could finally breathe a sigh of relief, she decided she wanted to spread her wings in hopes of one day helping other survivors like her. She subsequently earned an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana (2002-2006), all the while working with Dunn Hospitality Group and establishing Holly’s House in 2004. The latter is a non-profit advocacy center for child and adult victims of intimate crimes, meaning it is a safe space for survivors of all ages to come for aid, solace, or anything else they might need.

Apart from being the Co-Founder of Holly’s House in her hometown of Evansville, Indiana, Holly has also been serving as a Victims’ Rights Advocate in the way she has evolved into a Public Speaker. She has been sharing her story as a survivor and the need for such rights since at least 2009, accepting speaking engagements for conferences, events, workshops, and more. As if that’s not enough, she even has a memoir, titled ‘Sole Survivor: The Inspiring True Story of Coming Face to Face with the Infamous Railroad Killer,’ which was released in November 2017. She also returned to Dunn Hospitality Group after a 3-year break in late 2010 to serve as Vice President & Sustainability Coordinator, a position she proudly held until October 2022.

Since then, Holly has also given many interviews to help underscore precisely what transpired on that fateful night, keep Chris’ memories alive, and further her philanthropic work. She has never shied away from the fact that she still has bad days from time to time, but her advocacy work, her desire to keep honoring Chris, and her loving, supportive family keep her going. After all, Holly Dunn Pendleton has been with the man she now knows to be the love of her life, Jacob Pendleton, since late 1997. They met by pure chance in an outdoor store not long after the attack, and he gradually came to really understand her and reintroduce her to the light in this world. They happily tied the knot, surrounded by all their loved ones, on October 22, 2005, and have since welcomed two sons to complete their family: William Christopher Pendleton (named after Chris Maier) and Warren Pendleton.

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