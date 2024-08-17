What Was Scott Peterson’s Profession Before His Arrest?

Netflix’s documentary series ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson’ chronicles the life of Scott Peterson while exploring the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, who was pregnant with their son, Conner. While the show focuses on the aftermath of the tragedy and the subsequent investigation, it does not delve in detail into the professional history of the husband, who was eventually found guilty of killing his partner and their unborn child. In addition to the passing mentions of his business, which made him travel a lot, there’s a lot to know about Scott’s job and career!

Scott Peterson Was a Salesman in the Irrigation and Fertilizer Industry

Scott Peterson was a salesman when he was arrested and subsequently convicted of killing Laci and Conner. A few years after graduating from California Polytechnic State University with a degree in agricultural business, the husband and wife decided to move to the latter’s hometown, Modesto. Even though they initially considered buying a house in San Luis Obispo, near where the Petersons lived, the prices on the central coast made them rethink and ultimately settle near Laci’s parents. Scott started searching for a new job, and a former professor led him to Tradecorp, a Spanish agricultural supply company.

At the time, the European company was trying to find a customer base in the United States, which convinced the agricultural supplier to hire Scott as their representative on the West Coast. The job allowed him to live anywhere he wanted. As a salesman, the convicted murderer worked for a salary of $5,000 before taxes and commission. He sold irrigation systems, fertilizers, and chemical nutrients, in addition to the units to disperse the same. His customer base mainly included huge farms and flower growers in states such as California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

“It’s not an easy business to break into. Farmers aren’t the kind of people that change overnight,” Scott’s mother, Jackie, told SFGATE about her son’s profession. In 2000, Scott and Laci bought their house on Covena Avenue, Modesto, which was worth $177,000. The salesman’s $5,000 salary mainly covered a house loan, credit card debts, and insurance premiums. At the time of his trial, the couple had a credit card debt of $23,000. An auditor for the Modesto PD found that Scott struggled to make a profit with his fertilizer business. The financial state of Tradecorp U.S.A., the subsidiary of the European company he helped launch, was not any better, as it was in debt and had $136,000 in operating losses.

Scott and Laci Peterson Previously Ran a Bar

After Scott graduated from California Polytechnic State University, he had an opportunity to apply for a food buyer position at Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ohio. At the time, he and Laci decided to run a bar instead. They opened The Shack near their alma mater by converting an old bakery in a strip mall into a casual hangout joint. Scott ran the place after working as a waiter at Pacific Café in Morro Bay. He met Laci for the first time at the restaurant where one of her friends also worked. Scott’s experiences as a waiter helped him buy kitchen equipment and food items at discounted prices. He even took a certification course to install a vent in the bar himself. They served draft beers, burgers, and onion rings.

Even though Lee and Jackie Peterson, Scott’s parents, believed that their son and Laci would lose their money running the place, the couple managed to attract customers to their establishment in San Luis Obispo. Scott’s experiences helping his father run the latter’s crate-building business in Poway, California, must have also helped him. “He [Scott] was surrounded by entrepreneurship. That’s his parents. He’s got the genes and the example,” Pernicano, a family friend of the Petersons, said in the same SFGATE interview. Scott eventually became a fertilizer salesman after selling The Shack in 2000.

Scott Peterson Once Wanted to Become a Professional Golfer

Golf was always part of Scott, as his father, Lee, believed that he would be able to spend more time with his child if the former also loved the things he liked. By age 7, Scott started joining his loved ones at Stardust County Club, San Diego, to play the sport. While attending the University of San Diego High School, he became a better golfer than Lee. He shot par by the age of 16, which earned him the key to a second-hand Peugeot sedan. The novice also picked up golf balls and filled gas in golf carts in a country club in Rancho Santa Fe to earn golf lessons and play on the course.

In addition, Scott tutored homeless people during his high school years. He played varsity golf between 1987 and 1990, earning the MVP award twice and securing selection to join the San Diego Union-Tribune’s All-Academic Team thrice. “Some kids will hit a bad shot and go into all kinds of antics. Scott would hit a bad shot and go to the next one. I don’t think I ever saw him get out of control,” David Thoennes, his varsity golf coach, told SFGATE. After attending Arizona State University for a semester, Scott joined Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, where he played golf for two years.

Scott ended up being a businessman after dreaming of becoming a professional golfer like his high-school teammate Phil Mickelson. However, as his relationship with Laci strengthened, he grew apart from the same aspiration.

Read More: Janey Peterson: Where is Scott Peterson’s Sister-in-Law Now?