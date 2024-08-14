Jackie and Lee Peterson: Where Are Scott Peterson’s Parents Now?

The 2002 case of Laci Peterson had filled the entire state of California with sheer dread, considering this 27-year-old was eight months pregnant when she vanished from her home on Christmas Eve. However, as chronicled in Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ things took a much darker turn within weeks as it came to light that her husband, Scott Peterson, had slain her and their unborn child. This understandably affected a lot of their loved ones, yet a few, like both his parents — Jackie and Lee Peterson — never once stopped believing in his consistent, vehement claims of innocence.

Jackie and Lee Peterson Had a Blended Family

Born on September 16, 1943, to Leeta Hixon Latha and John Harvey Latham as their second youngest out of four plus only daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” grew up under unconventional circumstances. The truth is she primarily grew up in an orphanage after her father’s unexpectedly brutal 1945 murder caused her mother to have such a mental breakdown she could no longer even care for their kids. This led to quite a bit of instability in the youngster’s life, which purportedly continued even into her early adulthood despite the fact she’d managed to secure a scholarship to a Catholic High School.

That’s because Jackie’s mother sadly passed away shortly after she had graduated, leaving her no choice but to essentially find ways to fend for herself and make some tough decisions. These decisions included giving two of her children up for adoption — her firstborn Don (April 2, 1963) as well as her secondborn Anne (July 8, 1965) — since she was not only very young but also unmarried at the time. Nevertheless, she then welcomed her father’s namesake into her own life, just to soon find forever in Lee Peterson despite his having three children from a previous relationship too.

In other words, when Jackie and Lee beautifully tied the knot on November 20, 1971, she brought John Latham into their union, whereas he came with Mark Peterson, Joe Peterson, and Susan Peterson Caudillo. Scott Peterson, born on October 24, 1972, in San Diego, California, was hence this couple’s only biological son — they were a tight-knight blended unit, yet he was technically their only kid. If we’re being honest, their closeness has stood the test of time, as well as all the challenges to come their way, especially as they all continue to support Scott and believe in his innocence to this day.

Jackie Peterson Sadly Passed Away in 2013

Although Jackie, alongside stepson Joe plus daughter-in-law Janey, was right there beside Scott during his 2004 trial for the murder of his wife Laci and their son Conner, it did take its toll on her. She was already suffering from such severe respiratory issues that she needed an oxygen tank to help her breathe, yet she forwent it to reiterate her belief that her son was innocent during his sentencing hearing. But alas, he was still sentenced to death, with her ultimately facing her fate in 2013, unaware that his penalty would be converted to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2021.

Jackie lost her battle with cancer at the age of 70 on October 3, 2013, but she was surrounded by loved ones in her San Diego home when it happened as her husband Lee had taken her out of the hospital days prior, already knowing what was to come.

Lee Peterson Leads a Quiet Life These Days

Ever since Lee lost his son to prison as well as his wife to the circle of life, he has chosen to remain well away from the limelight so as to lead a private, quiet life without any prying eyes. We do know this Navy veteran turned crate-packaging business owner continues to reside in San Diego, California, where his children, stepchildren, and grandkids surround him, yet not much else regarding his recent personal or professional experiences is known. All we can assume is that he is trying his best to move on from the past for the sake of his remaining family while also keeping the memories of those he lost alive in his mind and heart.

