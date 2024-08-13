Susan Caudillo: Where is Scott Peterson’s Sister Now?

When Laci Peterson disappeared from her home on Christmas Eve in 2002, the entire community of Modesto, California, rallied to search for her. Laci was eight months pregnant, and there was widespread concern that something terrible had happened. As the investigation progressed, the police quickly focused on her husband, Scott Peterson, but the case was complicated. Despite the absence of physical evidence, Scott’s family, including his sister, Susan Peterson Caudillo, insisted on his innocence. In Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ Susan speaks out in defense of her brother and reflects on the time when her family’s life was turned upside down.

Susan Stayed By Her Brother’s Side Throughout the Investigation

Susan Caudillo was in San Diego, California, on December 24, 2002, celebrating the holidays with her parents, Lee Arthur Peterson and Jacqueline “Jackie” Helen Latham, and the festivities were in full swing. Susan, who was Lee’s biological daughter, had grown up with four other siblings. She was pretty young when her father married Jackie, and she always considered the latter her mother. Scott Peterson was her half-brother, and as the youngest sibling, he quickly became Susan’s apple of the eye. She had always been protective of him. On the morning of December 25, 2002, when Susan learned that her sister-in-law, Laci Peterson, had gone missing, her immediate reaction was concern for Laci and Scott, whom she believed would be devastated without his wife.

Susan Caudillo and the rest of the family flew to Modesto, California, to support Scott as the investigation increasingly focused on him and accusations of his involvement circulated in the media. Susan was heartbroken by the intense hate her brother received in the press. She felt that the burglars who had broken into a neighbor’s house around the time Laci went missing were not adequately investigated. When Scott’s extramarital affair with Amber Frey was revealed, Susan insisted that while it showed his infidelity, it didn’t prove he was a killer. Susan was with Scott and the rest of their family in San Diego when he was arrested and taken to court. The guilty conviction still shocks Susan, and she firmly believes that her brother had nothing to do with the murder of his wife and unborn child.

Susan Caudillo Vouches for Her Brother’s Innocence Even Today

Susan Caudillo has consistently defended her brother, Scott Peterson, making numerous public statements over the years. From news interviews to features in documentaries, she has never wavered in her belief in his innocence and holds onto the hope that the truth will eventually be revealed. Her first public appearance on the matter was in 2004 on an episode of ‘E! True Hollywood Story,’ where she blamed the media trial for Scott’s wrongful conviction, leading to his life sentence. In 2017, Susan appeared in the six-episode TV series ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson’ and ‘How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin.’ Throughout all her appearances, Susan’s message has remained consistent. She has steadfastly continued her fight, believing that by persistently sharing her doubts and raising points of contention, justice will eventually be served.

Susan Caudillo Has a Long-Standing Career in Branding

A San Diego State University graduate, Susan Caudillo has built a successful career in branding and marketing. She began her professional journey at The Adcentive Group as a Promotional Advertising Specialist, where she spent nearly three decades, from August 1986 to October 2013, honing her skills and establishing a strong profile in the industry. Following her long tenure there, she transitioned to Brown + Bigelow, Inc., continuing her work in promotional advertising.

Since July 2023, Susan has worked as a Promotional Brand Specialist at American Solutions for Business. In this role, she serves a diverse clientele, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, helping them strengthen customer and employee relationships through corporate gifting. Susan takes great pride in her career and all the opportunities it has afforded her, and she wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

Susan Caudillo’s Has Been a Doting Mother to Her Daughters

Susan Caudillo is comfortably settled in San Diego, California, with her husband, Ed Caudillo. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Rachael and Danica. Although both daughters are now grown, they frequently visit their parents and spend quality time together. The family has made it a tradition to celebrate holidays like Christmas and special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries, reflecting the strong and cohesive foundations of their relationships. As a happy family of four, they cherish these moments, which strengthen their bond and bring them closer together.

