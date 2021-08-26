Set 600 years into the future, the dystopian science fiction series ‘See’ depicts a world where most of humanity perished due to a deadly virus. Those who survived lost their vision. And this has continued for generations. All Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) has ever sought in his life is peace and family. But when he becomes the adoptive father of twin children born with the sense of sight, he realizes that he must walk the path of violence and savagery to keep them safe. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘See’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

See Season 1 Recap

The first season begins with both death and life. In the picturesque land of the Alkenny tribe, a woman named Maghra (Hera Hilmar) gives birth to fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, with the help of Paris, one of the elders of the settlement. Meanwhile, Baba, who is Maghra’s husband, leads the tribe to war against the Witchfinders. It is revealed that the Witchfinders have come looking for a mysterious man named Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry) after a tribe member named Gether Bax (Mojean Aria) contacted them. Gether divulges to the Witchfinder leader, General Tamacti Jun (Christian Camargo), that Jerlamarel fathered Maghra’s children.

Ultimately, several members of the tribe manage to escape through a bridge Jerlamarel built for his children’s safety years ago. Following the instructions he left, the tribe reaches a serene valley, where they make their new home. Jerlamarel comes to speak with Baba and gives him a key to a box, requesting him to give the content to the children when they turn 12 years old. He also gives Baba the children’s name. The boy becomes Kofun (Archie Madekwe), and the girl becomes Haniwa (Nesta Cooper).

In this world of darkness, vision is regarded as a curse. Religions have developed around the reverence of nature and man-made creations. The Witchfinders were sent by Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) of the Payan Kingdom, who rules from the Kanzua Dam, using hydroelectricity as a source of her divinity and authority. As the series progresses, it becomes clear that Jerlamarel can also see, even though he was born to parents who were both blind. Jerlamarel was a slave and lover of Queen Kane. Since his escape, she has become obsessed with bringing him back and sent Tamacti and the soldiers after him.

Days become months at the settlement, and months become years. Soon, the twins’ 12th birthday arrives. Although Maghra promised that she would share the box’s content with the children, she changes her decision at the last moment. A frustrated Paris goes behind Maghra’s back and shows the children what’s inside the container: books of various kinds.

During the raid of the Witchfinders, Gether manages to dupe his tribe by saying that they had left him behind. Like Maghra, Baba is not a native Alkenny. And like Maghra, he was escaping from his past when he joined the tribe. Since Baba caused Gether’s mother’s death, Gether has held on to a deeply rooted enmity against the current chief of his tribe. After arriving at the valley, he begins sealing messages in plastic bottles and releasing them in the water, hoping that someone someday will come for them.

Baba’s past is briefly explored in episode 3 after Kofun gets abducted by slavers. It is revealed that Baba was born in a slaver family and ultimately deserted that life. He rescues his son. But as soon as they return to their settlement, they discover that the Witchfinders have arrived at their doorsteps. Only Baba, the twins, Maghra, Paris, and an Alkenny “shadow” warrior named Bow Lion (Yadira Guevara-Prip) survive the encounter.

The group vote that they will follow the trail that Jerlamarel left behind and find him. They meet Boots (Franz Drameh), another child of Jerlamarel with the gift of sight, who betrays them. Meanwhile, believing that her entire kingdom has turned against her, Queen Kane brings down the dam, killing almost everyone in the palace and the adjacent settlement. She escapes with a retainer but gets captured by “Shadow” agents of a silk maker called Cutter and is turned into a slave.

During a confrontation with the Witchfinders, Maghra reveals her real identity to Tamacti as the younger sister of Queen Kane. She has no choice but to accompany him after they learn that Queen Kane has been captured. Meanwhile, believing that Maghra is dead, Baba and the others continue on the Lavender Road searching for Jerlamarel. In the season finale, everything that Haniwa has ever wanted since learning the truth about herself becomes a reality, but she and Kofun soon learn that nothing is what it seems. Meanwhile, Queen Kane seemingly kills Tamacti, and she and Maghra become the co-ruler of Payan.

See Season 1 Ending: Do Kofun and Haniwa Meet Jerlamarel?

Yes, Kofun and Haniwa meet Jerlamarel, but they soon learn that they are not as special as they might have believed. They discover that Jerlamarel has several children — all of whom can see — and two grandchildren. He seems to be a man too obsessed with his own purpose and legacy. He thinks that it is his duty to ensure that humanity finds its way back to light and reclaim the world. He is a classic megalomaniac with a hero complex. And he will do anything as long as he thinks it serves a greater purpose.

This is why he sells Haniwa, his own daughter, to the Trivantians, a nation of brutal slavers and legendary warriors who were apparently Baba’s original people. One of their generals and Baba’s brother Edo Voss (Dave Bautista) thinks that Kofun and Haniwa are Baba’s biological children, and Jerlamarel has never corrected him. In exchange for handing over Haniwa, he receives continued protection from the Trivantians, who keep the Witchfinders away.

In the climactic scene of the first season, Baba takes the one thing that Jerlamarel fervently believes makes him the chosen one, his vision. The episode ends as Baba, Paris, and Kofun arrive at the ruins of a city in search of Haniwa, while Maghra leads the Payan army toward the Lavender Road, hoping that she will find her family safe and unharmed.

