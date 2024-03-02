Selling the Hamptons Net Worths, Ranked

When watching Max’s ‘Selling the Hamptons,’ one cannot help but be in awe of the beauty and luxury of the featured properties. The realtors dealing with said breathtaking properties certainly look forward to their considerable commissions, given just how much these houses can go for. With all the work that the cast members have put in to earn their wealth, the public cannot help but wonder just how rich they are and who amongst them all has earned the most.

8. Ashley Allen – $1 Million

Having tried her luck at being a musician in California, Ashley Allen was seen in the show when entering the world of real estate. She certainly had the backing of her father, Jeff Allen, who himself was known for constructing properties in the Hamptons. Presently, she is the proud owner of Seedy Bean, a New York-based business that plants based products to its customers. Keeping these factors in mind, we estimate her net worth to be around $1 million.

7. Kenny Arias – $1.5 Million

Though primarily active in Miami, Florida, Kenny Arias also has a real estate license for New York. Additionally, he has also helped in the sale of several properties in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Having joined Nest Seekers International in May 2018, he was a prominent presence in the first season of the Max series but did come back for the second season. Prior to that, he was a Manager for Bank of America, a post he obtained in August 2007. We believe his net worth to be around $1.5 million.

6. Michael Fulfree – $2 Million

Since May 2018, Michael Fulfree has been a Licensed Real Estate Agent for Nest Seekers International in the Hamptons. Now based in New York, he has also served as a Sales Executive for Browns Automotive from January 2013 to 2017. Prior to that, he was based in Milan, Italy, and thrived there as a model. Based on his past sales figures and performance, we estimate his net worth to be about $2 million.

5. Peggy Zabakolas – $2.5 Million

An impressive realtor without any doubts, Peggy Zabakolas has been active in the real estate industry for a long time. Her association with Nest Seekers International began in March 2021, when she became a Licensed Sales Associate for the company. Since then, the former law student has certainly not looked back and is proud of each and every property she has sold over the years. Keeping in mind her various accomplishments over the years, we estimate her net worth to be around $2.5 million.

4. JB Andreassi- $3 Million

Presently, JB Andreassi is thriving in the world of real estate and has certainly earned much from the same. Not only is he a Licensed Real Estate Agent for Nest Seekers International, but he also serves as the Co-Owner of Andreassi Development, a business he is involved in with his father and brother. Additionally, he is also the Team Lead for the Real Estate Department of Team JB Real Estate. In the past, he has served as the Sales and Leasing Consultant for Related Companies and was once affiliated with the National Hockey League (NHL) as the NHL Event Operations Coordinator, followed by being the Corporate Marketing Account Executive. With his performance and roles in mind, we approximate his net worth to be about $3 million.

3. Mia Calabrese – $15 Million

Let’s now talk about Mia Calabrese, who is one of the strongest real estate characters seen in the Max series. Through her charm, skills, and connections, she has established herself as a prominent presence in the real estate industry. Though primarily based in New York, she deals with several international properties, including those in Italy, France, Spain, and several other countries. Before her entry into the real estate market, she was a Concierge Liaison for The Box NYC. With a reach as broad as hers, we estimate her net worth to be about $15 million.

2. Dylan Eckardt – $15.5 Million

Active in the real estate industries for several years now, Dylan Eckardt is a well-known name in the Hamptons. Thanks to his unique way of work, he has been able to work with clients like Mariah Carey in the past, having helped the beloved singer find a beautiful property in the Hamptons in 2022. Specializing in off-market properties, he also has a strong base in California, which has helped him gain many connections. He is also a content creator with over 201K followers on Instagram. Based on his impressive work, we estimate his net worth to be about $15.5 million.

1. Bianca D’Alessio – $17.5 Million

Bianca D’Alessio has certainly been doing well in her work as a real estate agent, with a high number of property sales and various side ventures. In fact, in 2022, she was ranked number 1 by Real Trends amongst the real estate agents in New York, having sold properties worth well over $222 million. Additionally, she serves as the Director of New Development for Nest Seekers International. She is also the Founder and CEO of The Masters Division at Nest Seekers International.

From March 2017 to January 2021, Bianca worked with The Serhant Team as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson. She has also worked alongside Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Lionbridge, and American Dream Realty, serving different roles at each organization. Her experience and dedication are key factors in helping her become as successful as she is these days. Considering these impressive factors, we estimate her net worth to be about $17.5 million.

Read More: Why Did Kenny Arias Leave Selling the Hamptons?