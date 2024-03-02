Is Selling the Hamptons Scripted or Real?

Delving into the world of real estate in Hamptons, New York, Max’s ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is a captivating series you cannot miss out on. Not only does the show provide viewers with an insight into just how the industry works, but it also explores the dynamics of the various employees of Nest Seekers International, one of the leading brokerages in the area. The combination of luxury and drama has helped the show gain many fans. However, there are several viewers who cannot help but be curious about just how much of the on-screen events are as real as they appear to be.

Selling the Hamptons Gives a Realistic View of the Hamptons

For all intents and purposes, ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is not precisely a scripted series, though that does not mean that everything that we get to see in the show is completely raw. For one thing, the confessional style interviews, while extremely helpful in getting to know the cast members and their motivations, do break away from the show’s sense of realism. However, this is also quite the norm for most reality shows.

Another aspect of the show that one cannot ignore is the fact that what we see on the screen is only a fraction of the everyday lives of the cast members. This means that there are a lot of business deals and personal events that the viewers remain unaware of. “A lot of your business doesn’t make TV, and you’ll be doing a scene, it takes four hours; you get back to your phone, and the people are like, “JB, where are you? What are you doing?” You say, “Oh, I’m shooting the show,” and they’re like, “That’s great. I’m happy for you, but we’ve got to get this deal done,” JB Andreassi shared with The New York Times, revealing that while the show has helped him gain many clients, he has also ended up losing some due to his commitment to the series.

Having previously been a part of ‘Million Dollar Beach House,’ Andreassi has also revealed why he adores the Max series show, especially in comparison to his previous television stint. “We actually show the Hamptons. We show local places, like the barbershop — the kids who run that barbershop grew up in East Hampton — and Hill Street boxing, founded by a local Southampton kid. I love that we’re bringing exposure to places like Golden Pear cafe, the mom-and-pop shops that make the Hamptons so distinct,” he explained, expressing his adoration for the place he has called home for so long.

It seems like being a part of the show comes with a set of pros and cons that its cast members have come to accept. For Mia Calabrese, who often works with high-profile celebrities, it is not always easy to bring her clients on in front of cameras. “I’m aware of potential clients’ hesitations about the presence of TV cameras and the increased foot traffic through their homes due to filming. It’s a valid concern, and I take steps to address and alleviate these issues, ensuring the process remains as seamless and respectful of their privacy as possible,” she detailed to Resident Magazine.

Overall, ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is a show that provides viewers with real insights into the world of the featured realtors. Though it remains true that not every part of their lives is shown on the show, what we do get to see does allow us to understand a lot about the industry as well as the overall set of events that are happening on the show. Of course, being a part of a television show does give some of the realtors a bit of an issue, given that they have to divide their focus. However, most remain happy about the opportunity and seem to have taken steps to provide their clients with the best experience possible.

Read More: Why Did Kenny Arias Leave Selling the Hamptons?