Senzo Meyiwa Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

One fateful morning in October 2014, South Africa woke up to the devastating news of the death of their national soccer team captain. Senzo Meyiwa, the young goalkeeper, was murdered during what appeared to be a botched robbery, spurring an extensive investigation. However, the myriad twists and various theories that floated around regarding what transpired only helped fuel speculation. Netflix’s ‘Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star’ focuses on the investigation and the rumors surrounding Senzo’s death. So, let’s find out what happened then, shall we?

How Did Senzo Meyiwa Die?

Senzo Robert Meyiwa was born in Durban, South Africa. Growing up, he wanted to be a striker but soon honed his talents as a goalkeeper. At the time of the incident, Senzo had been playing for Orlando Pirates, a club based out of Johannesburg, South Africa. He had also represented the national team in seven games, captaining them in four of them during the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Just the day before the incident, Senzo played for his club and helped them advance to the South African League Cup semi-finals. On the evening of October 26, 2014, Senzo was with his girlfriend, singer-actress Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s house with a few other friends. At around 8 pm, two men reportedly broke into the house in an attempt to rob, and Senzo was shot during an altercation. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. While initial reports indicated Senzo was 27-years-old, it was later stated that he was 30.

Who Killed Senzo Meyiwa?

The authorities believed two men entered the house while a third waited outside. They were attempting to rob the people inside and had demanded cellphones and other items. At the time, Senzo was believed to be protecting Kelly from the attackers since one of them pointed the gun in her direction. However, he was shot, and the three assailants fled the scene as soon as the gun went off. The only thing they took with them was Kelly’s cellphone.

In the days after the incident, the authorities released composite images and descriptions of the suspects and even made an arrest. But that person was released soon after when there was no evidence connecting him to the murder. The case then remained unsolved for many years, with many being critical of how the police force worked Senzo’s murder.

Furthermore, there were several rumors regarding what happened in the house that night. As per the show, some believed there was a coverup, with the people in the house being involved. However, there has been no evidence supporting that. The case remained cold until 2020, when the authorities had five suspects appear in court in October — Muzi Sibiya, Mthokosizi Maphisa, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Carlos Mncube, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli.

Investigators later shared the belief that Senzo was the victim of a hit and not a botched robbery as the police initially believed. The murder weapon was located in a locker room at a police station in Johannesburg. However, the mastermind who supposedly orchestrated the killing has not been arrested, and the five men have maintained their innocence. Some of them were already in jail for unrelated charges, including some violent crimes. The trial is set to begin in April 2022.

