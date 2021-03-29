The latest episode of ‘Shameless’ is an intense episode where the couples are trying to find a place to stay but failing. Liam is asked to look after Frank, but we all know how difficult he is. For the full recap, you can head to the bottom. But first, let us check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode, ‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 11!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 11 is scheduled to release on April 4, 2021, at 9/8c on Showtime. The show drops new episodes on the channel every Sunday.

Where To Stream Shameless Season 11 Episode 11 Online?

If you’re looking for options to watch ‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 11, the first option is to watch it on TV by tuning in to the cable channel Showtime on the above-mentioned timeslot. You can even stream it on Showtime’s official website and Hulu shortly after it premieres. The latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ can additionally be watched on live TV platforms like Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. More cable-free options include using VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime or iTunes, where the show is available. The first ten seasons of the show are also available on Netflix.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Shameless’ season 11 is titled ‘The Fickle Lady is Calling it Quits.’ The episode will be a continuation of Liam’s babysitting session with Frank. He will be even more disturbed after Frank pulls off his latest tantrum. Carl will be frustrated about his job and will make the decision to leave it. But his new job will piss him off. Strenuous house-searching will also take a toll on the couples. At this point, it is difficult to ascertain the future of the Gallaghers. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 10 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Shameless’ season 11, called ‘DNR,’ the family is in a state of utter distress trying to figure out how Frank robbed Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” from the art institute. Liam then takes the responsibility of babysitting Frank. But he has him in a fix within a short period. Frank also lets him know that it is not Liam’s job to look after him.

Moving on, Lip is invested in furnishing the house for the next batch of tenants, and at the same time, he is also looking for a new job. He subsequently discovers that the gas pipes at the Gallaghers’ house need replacing, and he does not have the money for that. This compels him to sell his and Tami’s place at a much lesser price. He also gets into a fight with Mickey.

Meanwhile, Kevin ends up making money. V is invited to work for a local congressman. The pair might move from Chicago to Kentucky as per what they discuss. Debbie is searching for a new place but is scared to the core. She also offers Ian a spot alongside hers, but he declines. Ian and Mickey show up at the Alibi as they replace Kev and V. They take up the apartment. Carl continues his housing chat with Officer Tipping, and he is simultaneously looking out for any news related to the Hopper painting. He then handcuffs a rich landlord in the street for unfair use of his power. But Carl’s authority ends up being challenged. Keeping his job means he has to bow to the rich.

