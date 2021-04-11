Created by Paul Abbott, ‘Shameless’ is a comedy-drama series centering around the Gallaghers, headed by an irresponsible father of six children who, as a result, are forced to learn how to fend for themselves. The show portrays the misadventures that encircle the family because of their dysfunctionality as a unit. It is originally an adaptation of Paul Abbott’s British series of the same name, and over the years, it has garnered tremendous popularity for various reasons.

The most important reason is that the show does an excellent job in alternating between two extremes: comedy and heavy drama, which is why fans have been devoted to it ever since its inception in 2011. But season 11 has now brought down its curtains, and fans want to know if the series will live to see another season. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Shameless’ season 12!

Shameless Season 12 Release Date

‘Shameless’ season 11 premiered on December 6, 2020, on Showtime, and came to an end on April 11, 2021. The season comprises 12 episodes, and each one has a runtime of around 45-59 minutes. ‘Shameless’ has always managed to remain messy and outrageous without reducing the quality of its content. Even though the characters are dealing with heavier issues like the pandemic and aging this season, they never forget how to crack us up.

With regards to the next season, here’s what we know. Showtime has decided to pull the plug on the show, considering the length of time it has been running for. President of Entertainment Gary Levine said that he is confident in the abilities of showrunner John Wells, his writing team, and the star ensemble cast to give the show the ending it deserves. It is remarkable how this adored family drama retained its fan circle even after Emmy Rossum’s exit in season 9. This means that there is no way the show could’ve dipped in terms of viewership and ratings, no matter who left or what the circumstances were.

we're going FULL Gallagher for the final season. pic.twitter.com/KqJPr4LErn — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) November 23, 2020

Instead, its home network Showtime only experienced growth and success because of the series. Clearly, the creative team behind ‘Shameless’ must have felt it coming to a natural end. To further confirm the previous statement, executive producer John Wells spoke to Variety, “We’re just following people’s lives. We just have to walk away from them at some point.” Moreover, if we try adopting a more practical perspective, other factors like contractual agreements and schedules might have also played a part.

To sum it all up, ‘Shameless’ season 12 stands officially canceled as of now. But you don’t need to be sad because the show is extending into a mini-series of sorts called ‘Shameless Hall of Shame.’ It will comprise six episodes which will feature old scenes of the show mixed with a retrospective take on all the different narratives over the show’s ten-season run. John Wells is one person who could easily empathize with our concerns as he shared his excitement about getting the opportunity to reconnect with die-hard fans of the show. Although it’s time to say goodbye, these beloved characters will stay in our hearts forever!

