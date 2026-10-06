Shandon Scott Murder: Where is Terence Trent Vos Now?

In May 2021, police responded to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near 200 East in Salt Lake City, Utah. Upon arriving, they found the remains of Shandon Scott in the passenger seat of the vehicle. She had been shot multiple times and had passed away by the time the authorities found her. It was quickly understood to be a homicide, and the search for the perpetrator began. ID’s ‘Signs of a Psychopath,’ especially the episode ‘Can You Count Bullets?’, features the details of the case and the events leading up to the crime.

Shandon Scott Had Been Shot Multiple Times Before Her Remains Were Found in a Car Cash

On January 20, 1989, Shandon Nicole Scott was born to Gary Stevenson Scott and Marjorie Iva Charles-Scott. She spent much of her childhood and growing-up years in Utah with her three brothers, Ferrarius, Jeremy, and Joshua. Shandon herself had a lively and outgoing personality. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, hiking, and traveling. Shandon was also a big fan of horror movies and made sure to find time to sit down for one whenever she could. After graduating from Granite High School, she decided to pursue a career as a cosmetologist.

Shandon had big plans for her future and wanted to give a good life to her two kids, Aaliyana Nicole and Naveen Inoa Scott. She was trying her best to be the best mother she could be. By 2021, she was living in West Valley City, Utah, while studying more and planning to take her career ahead. On May 1, 2021, police received calls about a car crash on Interstate 80 near 200 East in Salt Lake City, Utah. When they arrived at the scene, they found Shandon’s remains on the passenger side of the car. She had been shot 12 times, with 43 bullet entry and exit wounds across her body. She could not be saved.

Shandon Scott’s Killer Was Out on Parole at the Time of the Crime

When police arrived at the scene of the car crash, they found a witness who told them there had been another man in the car. According to the witness, the man had tried to take the vehicle after it crashed but eventually ran away. After a short while, police were able to trace the driver as Terence Trent Vos, Shandon’s boyfriend at the time. He was reportedly a known gang member and had been identified as Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy No. 1. At first, when police questioned him about the shooting, he claimed that another person had fired at them.

Vos told police that he believed someone was trying to harm him and had killed Shandon instead. However, according to the evidence presented by the prosecutors, in a jail phone call, he told a friend that he “made that up” and shot her after a fight. At the time, Vos had been out on parole since May 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He had been staying at a house on Nibley View Court with his two cousins, Royce and London Davis. Around 2:45 am, just 15 minutes before the crash, neighbors reported hearing pounding, screaming, and gunshots coming from the parking area.

The detectives working on the case believed that Vos might have shot Shandon near the apartment before pushing her wounded body into the car and then accidentally crashing the vehicle. Prosecutors later claimed that they had found evidence suggesting Vos had been the alleged aggressor in a domestic violence incident reported in November 2020 and another in January 2021. They claimed that, in the former alleged incident, Shandon broke her leg and had to undergo emergency surgery. Vos was charged with aggravated murder and pleaded not guilty.

Terence Vos is Serving His Sentence in a Utah Prison Today

Terence Vos’ trial began in March 2025. He reiterated that he had not been the aggressor and blamed Shandon for the crash. He was eventually convicted of aggravated murder, three counts of discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, obstructing justice, and failure to stop at the command of a law officer. Vos also faced additional charges after he was accused of using a shiv in jail and was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person. The latter was considered a first-degree felony because of a habitual offender enhancement. He was also charged with threatening Utah Department of Corrections officers.

In May 2025, Vos was handed down his sentence. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder, along with five years to life on each of the three firearm-discharge counts and the restricted-person firearm count, and one to 15 years for obstruction. He received credit for time served on the misdemeanor. The sentences run consecutively to his earlier sentences in other cases, but concurrently with each other. He is currently being held at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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