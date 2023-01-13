Shannan Diggs From Milf Manor: Everything We Know

TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’ is an intriguing and entertaining reality dating series that follows eight hot and confident women above the age of 40 who are looking to date young handsome men almost half their age to share their experience with. These hot single moms have resided in a luxury villa in Mexico, waiting for their young prince charming. One of the hot moms who became a fan favorite is Shannan Diggs. Fans are curious to know more about the personal life of Shannan, and we have got all the answers you seek.

Shannan Diggs’ Age, Nationality, Family, Background

Shannan Diggs is an extremely beautiful and confident mom of three from Atlanta, Georgia. The 51-year-old currently resides with her family, two beautiful daughters and a son, Ryan, who is a musician. Shannan is a big family person and hails from a loving family herself. She is a real people-person who frequently shares her love for her loved ones on her social media. She is especially close to her father, John R Diggs Jr., who mentored and supported Shannan and her children.

The reality Tv personality also shared her love in the memory of her late grandparents, John Sr. and Julia. Shannan completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies from Hampton University. Later, she received her Master’s degree in Organizational Communication Masters Candidate from Wayne State University.

Shannan Diggs’ Profession

Shannan Diggs is a Marketing Events and Experimental Designer residing in Atlanta, Georgia. She started her career as a Manager of Media Services for the Detroit Auto Dealers Association. After working there for two years, she worked at Special D Events Incorporation as a Trade Show Manager and Corporate Events Planner. In 2008, Shannan joined Baxter Healthcare as a Senior Meeting Planner. From 2010 to 2013, she was employed at Creative Group Incorporation as a Senior Account Manager for Project Management. After her employment at Creative Group, she joined Atlanta City Council as a Senior Council Staffer.

She became the Chief of Staff of Council member Keisha Lance Bottoms at Atlanta City Council. She earned the position of the Director of Operations at the Mayor’s Office of Resilience in 2016. She quit the position after two years and two months. For the last 24 years, Shannan has been self-employed at What An Event, where she works as the Meetings and Event Consultant, Corporate Planner, and Project and Program Manager. Currently, the gorgeous reality TV star is working with SCP Health as the Senior Director of Events and Experimental Marketing.

Is Shannan Diggs’ Dating Anyone?

Shannan Diggs was reportedly married once and had undergone a divorce after almost 18 years of marriage. However, that didn’t stop the 51-year-old reality TV personality from following her heart’s desire and finding what was best suited to her taste. As per reports, she had also dated a 27-year-old man. After that experience, Shannan began to explore the sea of young men and presumably, that is what led to her joining the cast of ‘Milf Manor.’ We are excited to see who Shannan ends up with on the show. We certainly hope she finds the man of her dreams.

