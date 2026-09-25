Shannon Amy: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ shows the different ways in which an amateur baker’s skills are tested. While some challenges are designed to bring out the instincts and techniques they are already good at, others push them to do more and step outside what they know. In season 17, Shannon Amy joined the season with a lot of enthusiasm, excited about the different things she would get to make and the opportunity to put her baking skills to the test. However, her journey took an unexpected turn when something no one saw coming brought her time in the competition to an end.

Shannon Amy Decided to Leave the Season After Two Challenges

Shannon Amy shared that at home, she is always looking for new things in her garden and bringing them together. As a nature lover living in the countryside, she said there was something special about being able to find new ingredients around her and use them in her baking. Since she also had a day job, Shannon used her spare time for baking, making the most of the time she had to pursue something she loved. However, she was unable to perform well in the first two challenges. In the coffee and walnut cake Technical challenge, the judges said she was definitely in the bottom three on their list. Before Shannon got a chance to redeem herself and make it to the third challenge, she was taken ill. She had to leave the season before it had even properly begun.

Shannon Amy is Pursuing Her Passion for Cooking Alongside a Full-Time Job Today

Shannon Amy works full-time as a Project Planner and Scheduler, although she has not shared many details about where she works or her professional life beyond her role. Born in Gloucester and raised in Bristol, she has since made a different life for herself in the countryside. Shannon and her fiancé, Scott, have moved away from the busier pace of life in search of something much quieter. Nature has become a big part of their everyday lives. Her garden is one of her favorite places, and she spends a lot of time there looking for new things to grow, finding ingredients and bringing them together in her cooking and baking.

Shannon has also shared recipes that go beyond baking, showing how much she enjoys experimenting with food. At home, her country life is shared with her two black Staffordshire Bull Terriers and tortoise, Tyrone. She has spoken about why she had to leave the show and admitted it was a tough choice. She said she was glad she followed medical advice and prioritized getting everything checked. Despite having only a short time on the show, she made some good friends and clearly valued the experience.

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